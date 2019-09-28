On the day Frank Reich was introduced as the Indianapolis Colts head coach in February 2018, general manager Chris Ballard met the media for a side session to discuss the wild month of events that led up to the move.
During the course of that conversation, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ name inevitably was raised. He’d been hired, in part, by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before his sudden decision to turn down the Colts top job and remain with the Pats.
But Ballard made it clear he’d been fully invested with Eberflus all along. The two men share a connection through Rod Marinelli – the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys while Eberflus was the team’s linebackers coach and a long-time assistant for the Chicago Bears while Ballard served as one of the team’s top scouts.
Ballard ran down his myriad reasons for backing Eberflus, and one stood out. The scheme he runs – a version of the Cover 2 defense made popular by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis head coach Tony Dungy – is perfectly suited, in the GM’s eyes, for the fast track at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ballard talked a lot that day – and in the months since – about team speed.
When he arrived in Indianapolis in 2017, he didn’t see enough of it on the roster, and he couldn’t understand how that trait could be neglected.
One of the many keys to success in the NFL is home-field advantage. Boisterous fans certainly make an impact in that regard, but that is largely out of the team’s control.
Building your roster to take advantage of your home field, however, is not.
And, in three offseasons of drafts and free agency additions, Ballard has done a masterful job of building the Colts to play at Lucas Oil.
Entering Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis has won seven straight on its home turf. During that stretch, the Colts have averaged 29.9 points per game. The defense has done it’s job as well, surrendering an average of 16.6 points.
Home field was a critical element of last year’s turnaround from a 1-5 start to an AFC Wild Card berth, with six of the nine victories down the stretch coming at Lucas Oil Stadium.
And it will be a critical element for whatever this season becomes.
There’s a reason owner Jim Irsay spent so much time in the offseason talking about the importance of home-field advantage in the postseason.
The Colts are built to play at home, and they have played their best football here.
Sunday will provide an interesting test.
The first three games of the season have essentially been toss-ups for Indianapolis. It was an underdog according to the point spread in road games at the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans to open the season. And it was only a slight favorite at home against the Atlanta Falcons last week.
Against the Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, the Colts are solid seven-point favorites.
It’s a different role for a team that has repeatedly proven it can play well with its back against the wall.
Now, we’ll find out how this Indianapolis team handles success.
Reich noted the importance of this game early in the week when he was asked about the availability of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. It’s an AFC contest, which carries some extra weight when it comes to postseason tiebreakers, but it’s also a game the Colts are supposed to win.
And they’d better.
The Kansas City Chiefs await next week in a road game that will be an extremely difficult challenge, and the Houston Texans arrive after the bye week for a huge early season game in the AFC South.
Going into that stretch at 3-1 would be much more comfortable than 2-2.
So Indianapolis needs to take advantage of its home field once again.
These are the games serious playoff teams win.
Sunday is an opportunity to make a strong start even better and set the table for one of the more crucial stretches to this season.
All the Colts must do is what they were built for, play their best football on their hospitable home field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.