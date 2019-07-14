INDIANAPOLIS — Around the midway point of last year's training camp, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the kind of outlandish prediction only Jim Irsay can make.
Marlon Mack, he said, could rush for 1,500 yards in the 2018 season.
Back in the media room, reporters were double checking their recordings to make sure they'd heard Irsay correctly.
A fourth-round pick out of South Florida, Mack showed promise as a rookie in 2017. But he finished with just 93 carries for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
Irsay was talking about numbers that would make the second-year running back leap into the MVP discussion. There were snickers all around.
Then Mack went out and shut the jokes down.
He nearly tripled his production with 908 yards on 195 carries, nine touchdowns and a healthy 4.7 yards per attempt.
Those totals came in just 12 games with 10 starts after an ankle injury slowed Mack in the early season. Stretched over a 16-game schedule, Mack's averages project to a 1,211-yard season.
Not the all-pro caliber campaign Irsay hinted at, but certainly nothing to laugh at.
And the 23-year-old rising star could be even better in 2019.
In fact, the Colts are counting on it.
Second-year head coach Frank Reich has made improvement in the running game a primary focus this offseason. Indianapolis ranked 20th in the NFL last season with 1,718 rushing yards.
Reich wants to see the team jump into the top five.
“We really have big plans in the run game,” Reich said this spring. “I mean, I know everybody is going to talk about (quarterback) Andrew (Luck) and the pass game, and we are going to throw it and hopefully throw a lot of touchdowns. But really what is going to set the tone for us is going to be how we run the football.”
It's a mentality that permeates the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Second-year left guard Quenton Nelson — an all-pro as a rookie and already a locker-room leader — even has taken to wearing a ballcap with the phrase “Run the damn ball” inscribed on the crown.
How all-in are the Colts with this philosophy?
Luck also has donned the cap.
“When you run the ball well and throw it well at the same time, it’s fun to play,” Luck said. “Things just seem to click, and running the ball is the priority. It will stay the priority, and I shouldn’t just say running the ball, but running the ball effectively and running the ball positively.
“That is a must for us to be successful, and we all know that. I would love to hand the ball off 50 times a game and throw it five and win. That would be amazing.”
Indianapolis is extremely unlikely ever to come near that ratio. But there were flashes of what the team wants to do last year.
Back-to-back 200-yard rushing games against the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders in October were impressive. But the masterpiece came in January, when the Colts shredded the Houston Texans' third-ranked run defense for 200 yards in a 21-7 wild-card playoff victory.
Mack set a franchise postseason record with 148 yards in that game against a team that hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher all season.
A week later, Indianapolis rushed for just 87 yards in a 31-13 divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Consistency is the key to improvement, and it goes beyond just the performance of the players on the field. Reich and his offensive staff abandoned the run too early against K.C., and it was a factor in a disjointed attack that helped lead to an early deficit.
“We put together some good games last year as an offensive line and the running backs, too, running hard and making people miss,” Nelson said. “We also had some games where we didn’t play as well as we wanted to. This year it’s all about being consistent with the run game. Calling the plays and then us executing.”
Continuity should play a big role in the process. All five offensive line starters return, and the offense seemed to find a groove around midseason in its first year under Reich and coordinator Nick Sirianni.
Two new additions also should make a big impact. Offensive line coach Chris Strausser and senior offensive assistant Howard Mudd fostered the run-game mentality throughout the spring.
The goal isn't simply to milk the clock and wear down opponents. That certainly has its place in the game and can be an effective tool to close out victories or to keep potent opposing offenses off the field.
But the Colts want to be explosive on the ground, too.
“We did some really good things last year, but we left a lot of yards out on the field,” center Ryan Kelly said. “So I think that’s one of the biggest things is A, communication and B, being able to finish and being in better position to make those 20-yard runs be 60-yard runs.”
Reich and Sirianni make it clear their goal is to accent the passing game, not replace it.
Sirianni estimates Indianapolis still will throw the ball about 60 percent of the time. That's the nature of the modern game, and the Colts aren't trying to return to the days of former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes' famed “three yards and a cloud of dust” attack.
The goal is the same as in every other aspect of the offense. Keep the opposing defense on its heels and be prepared to adapt to whatever the game situation calls for.
“I don’t think you want to handcuff yourself to a number (of called runs),” Luck said. “I think that that can be a little short sighted if you will. But I do know that running the ball effectively on first and second down makes a big, big difference. And to be able to run the ball on third down as well, I think it keeps the whole field open if you will, and keeps defenses honest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.