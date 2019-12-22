INDIANAPOLIS – Nyheim Hines grew up cheering for the Carolina Panthers in North Carolina.
But the 23-year-old running back never imagined he’d have a day involving the franchise like Sunday.
“The Lord blessed me,” Hines said as he left the locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium with a game ball tucked beneath his right arm. “Never thought I’d play the Panthers. Never thought I’d return a punt (for a touchdown).”
Undoubtedly, there’s a young boy or two back in his home state who now wishes Hines hadn’t.
The sudden special teams star went viral Sunday, returning a pair of punts for touchdowns and setting up another score with a 50-yard return during the Indianapolis Colts’ 38-6 shellacking of Carolina.
Hines totaled a franchise-record 195 yards on three punt returns and all but put the game out of reach in the first seven-and-a-half minutes.
His 50-yard return on the opening punt gave Indianapolis (7-8) the ball at the Panthers’ 36-yard line and led to a 1-yard touchdown run by embattled quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
After the defense forced a second three-and-out, Hines raced 84 yards to the end zone, and the Colts led 14-0 with 7:41 to play in the first quarter.
“Dangerous return man,” Carolina interim head coach Perry Fewell said. “We didn’t get population to the ball. The opportunities they had were explosive. We tried to punt the ball away from him, tried to put it out of bounds.
“We did not do that – just hit the ball, and the result was two touchdowns.”
Hines’ second score put an exclamation point on the victory that snapped Indianapolis’ four-game losing streak. It also was his most sensational return on a spectacular day.
After running into traffic near midfield, Hines stutter-stepped to his right, creating a lane that led him all the way to paydirt. The 71-yard touchdown put the Colts in front 31-6 with 7:16 remaining in the game and sealed the return man’s new superstar status.
Even if Hines was quick to deflect the praise.
He became the ultra-rare non-quarterback to be invited to speak at the podium in the postgame interview room. And he wished he could bring the 10 teammates from the punt return team onto the stage with him.
Hines judges a return by how high the kick arcs and what the coverage looks like after he catches the ball.
“If I can catch the ball and look down (field), that means those guys have already done their job,” he said. “And, quite honestly, when I have to make one or two guys miss, that’s really not really me. That’s the rest of the guys on the team.”
There was plenty of praise to go around.
Running back Marlon Mack gained 95 yards on 16 carries and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He’s the first Colts rusher to turn the feat since Frank Gore in 2016 and just the second since Joseph Addai in 2007.
Mack led the way for a running attack that gained 218 yards overall and averaged a robust 6.8 yards per carry.
The defense also had a big day after posting a pair of horrendous performances in the past two weeks. Third-round rookie Will Grier, making his first career start, was sacked five times and threw three interceptions.
Two picks went to cornerback Pierre Desir, and the third was a diving grab by linebacker Anthony Walker who also had 10 tackles and a sack.
“It was great,” fellow linebacker Darius Leonard said of Walker’s acrobatic pick. “He looked like he was playing safety. I thought they were going to take the ball away from him. I was happy for him.”
Carolina (5-10) didn’t take much away from its seventh consecutive loss.
Star running back Christian McCaffrey caught 15 passes for 119 yards and added 54 rushing yards on 13 carries. But the closest the Panthers got to the end zone was a first-quarter drive that reached the Colts’ 5-yard line before Indianapolis defensive end Justin Houston sacked Grier on fourth down.
It was the 10th sack of the season for Houston, posting his first double-digit season since 2014 and becoming the first Colt with a double-digit sack total since linebacker Erik Walden in 2016.
“Great win,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “It’s been a long time coming. It sure felt good. We looked really good in all three phases.”
Mack scored on a 2-yard run with 5:14 to play in the second quarter, and Jordan Wilkins capped the day with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 3:10 mark in the final period.
Indianapolis’ other three points came on a 35-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin with 10:59 left in the third quarter.
Reich entered the week saying he wanted to see his team continue to fight after being eliminated from the playoffs and to build some momentum for 2020.
The scoreboard reflected the spirit with which the Colts played, and Hines proved he’s a building block for next year’s foundation.
According to NFL Communications, he’s just the fifth player to score on two punt returns of 70 yards or more in a single game in the league’s 100-year history.
He’s the first Colt ever to score on a pair of punt returns in the same game and the first to do it league wide since 2012.
It’s the kind of performance dreams are made of.
“I’ve had dreams where I’ve played well, and I don’t even think I had a day like that in any dream,” Hines said. “So it’s surreal.”
