WESTFIELD — Thursday’s first training camp practice brought memories flooding back for Andrew Luck.
Walking through the makeshift tunnel between the trees to reach the practice field at Grand Park Sports Complex, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was transported back to 2018.
For one of the first times in his football life, there was an overwhelming sense of vulnerability engulfing Luck. The 29-year-old admits he was scared and nervous about what was about to happen.
He hadn’t publicly thrown a pass in a little more than a-year-and-a-half, and he had no clue how everything was going to turn out.
“I remember it being a very powerful feeling and then feeling so happy and almost relieved, like ‘I survived practice. My arm is still attached to my shoulder,’” he said with a laugh. “That’s certainly a much different feeling this year. But also we talk about patience and trusting the process. It was almost forced upon me last year, and I know I learned so much from it.”
Turns out, it was good preparation for 2019.
The right-shoulder injury that affected Luck for three seasons finally is behind him. But he was limited during Thursday’s opening session as he works his way back from a calf strain.
The lower leg injury sidelined him throughout the spring, and the team is being extremely cautious working the franchise quarterback back into the fold.
The Colts don’t have to look far for a cautionary tale. Then Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant returned too early from a calf injury during the NBA Finals and re-injured his leg in the course of the game.
He signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent this summer but is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season while recovering from surgery.
Indianapolis already experienced a season without Luck, and it has no desire to go through that again.
Head coach Frank Reich said there were no official conversations about Durant’s injury within the organization, but it certainly was on his mind.
“When you see something like that happen, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s why you do what we’re doing,’” Reich said. “It’s kind of like an unspoken truth. That’s why let’s be cautious about this.”
Luck’s workload will expand throughout the week.
The Colts did some studies in the offseason and determined the majority of soft-tissue injuries occur in the first seven-to-10 days of training camp. Luck isn’t the only player working on a limited schedule.
Tight end Jack Doyle and wide receiver Deon Cain — two others who missed the entire spring program — are among the bigger names also taking things slowly early on.
Reich also has made adjustments to the practice schedule for the team as a whole. There will be more breaks during sessions, and some practices will be cut shorter than they were a year ago.
The goal is to be as healthy as possible when the regular season opener rolls around Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Luck only participated in individual drills Thursday and primarily threw to projected starters T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Parris Campbell and Eric Ebron while otherwise limiting his reps.
The next step will be an expansion into 7-on-7 drills Friday.
“I feel good about where he’s at, thought he looked good today,” Reich said. “And we’ll just kind of keep progressing. Tomorrow will be a little bit more. And then we’ll kind of re-evaluate. We’re just gonna re-evaluate after each day, but just talking to him out here today (he) felt good.”
Luck spent much of his summer break on the west coast reconnecting with friends and family. He made sure to get his daily work in, including a throwing program, but didn’t push things too far.
That’s the primary lesson he took away from his shoulder saga, and it’s provided him with almost a zen-like approach to his latest rehab schedule.
He missed reps with his teammates throughout the spring, and he’ll miss a few more during the early days of camp. But he’s not focused on making up for lost time.
His aim is just to continue building on a successful foundation from last year — when he returned to throw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while being named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.
“We’re building,” Luck said. “Everybody’s building. My pace might be a little different than another player’s on this team, but it’s not a catch-up (mentality) cause I’m behind or we’re behind. It’s a build every day, a building mentality on that day.”
