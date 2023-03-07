INDIANAPOLIS – Quarterback is the sun around which the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason universe revolves.
Every move is graded in light of the effect it might have on the incoming rookie, and in that light no move is more important than the decision on how to use the fourth overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.
The Colts – and the 31 other teams in the league – gained valuable information toward that decision last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. Three of the projected top four quarterback prospects threw during on-field drills, and the entire quartet met with franchise decision makers across the league in formal interviews.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard reminded everyone “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” during his media availability, and the same is true of the information gleaned annually at this event.
To that end, Ballard said he doesn’t take a lot from the on-field workouts, but there was one public event he kept a close eye on.
“Alright, so let’s be realistic here,” Ballard said. “They’ve all got plenty of tape to watch. That’s where we’re going to get a lot from it. I’ll tell you where you get something from is watching these media sessions.
“Watch, how do they handle you? How do they handle the week process? How do they handle the stress of what’s going on? That just gives you a preview of what you’re going to see when they get into the league.”
So how did the prospects fare in their respective job interviews? CNHI Sports Indiana offers a post-Combine stock update:
BRYCE YOUNG
The Alabama quarterback remains the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but the gap might be closing.
Young didn’t participate in any on-field drills or athletic testing, deferring to the Crimson Tide’s pro day on March 23. But he did weigh in at 204 pounds – a major victory.
The magic number coming into the Combine was 200 pounds, and Young was listed at Alabama closer to 190. The Combine number of 204 puts him in the neighborhood of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (207), the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.
Young didn’t garner the buzz some other contenders did during the week in downtown Indianapolis, but his weight should allay some concerns and allow the Chicago Bears to build a market as they shop the top pick.
STOCK: UP
C.J. STROUD
The Ohio State star has flown under the radar a bit as other prospects steal the headlines.
Stroud deferred all his athletic testing to the Buckeyes’ pro day on March 22 but had a nearly perfect day throwing the ball during on-field drills. The question is how much difference that will make in the eyes of evaluators.
Stroud called himself a “ball-placement specialist” during his interview with the media, and he’s widely seen as the most natural passer in this draft class.
The biggest question he’ll face throughout the process is whether his sterling Peach Bowl performance against Georgia was a breakthrough moment or a one-time boost. The fire he displayed during his media interview hinted at the former.
STOCK: UP
WILL LEVIS
The Kentucky cult hero showed off his cannon arm during on-field drills and displayed a plus vertical (34 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-4), but he didn’t match the waves made by one other prospect in particular.
And those were traits NFL evaluators already knew he possessed.
The questions around Levis center on consistency. When he puts it all together, his tape is as good as anyone in this draft class. But his 23 interceptions during his two years as a starter for the Wildcats hint at some of the downside.
While the arm strength continues to be consistently impressive, the ball placement remains a work in progress.
STOCK: UNCHANGED
ANTHONY RICHARDSON
The Florida phenom was the star of the Combine, as predicted.
He earned a perfect 10 relative athletic score while setting a slew of records for his position. Among them, a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical and 10-9 broad jump. And Richardson did it all while measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.
There’s no doubt scouts, coaches and GMs alike will fall in love with his rare physical prowess, and he likely assured himself a place among the top-10 selections, if not the top five.
Questions linger, however, about his on-field production. Richardson made just 13 starts for the Gators and completed 54.7% of his pass attempts.
The biggest question now is whether his tremendous upside will overshadow his mediocre passing numbers. Judging by the buzz he created last week, the answer is trending toward yes.
STOCK: UP