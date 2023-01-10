INDIANAPOLIS – The first words out of Chris Ballard’s mouth during his annual end-of-year news conference Tuesday were “Look, I failed.”
That set the tone for a somber 38-minute session during which the Indianapolis Colts general manager repeatedly took accountability for the team’s desultory 4-12-1 season.
“I failed a lot of people,” Ballard said. “Highly disappointed about where we’re at, how the season went. I never take lightly what’s at stake here. It’s not the wins and losses, but people’s lives are on the line – players’ families, coaches’ families, front office, people in this building. I never take that lightly.
“I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed in where we’re at. Ultimately, it falls on my shoulders. I won’t walk away from that. I won’t run from it.”
Making amends begins with a highly anticipated head coaching search Ballard promised will be wide-ranging and will have no artificial deadline.
The GM said he will lead the search, and the final decision will be in the hands of owner Jim Irsay – which he said is no different than any of the other 31 teams across the NFL.
Ballard repeatedly said Indianapolis will not limit its search to coaches on one side of the ball. In fact, versatility will be highly valued.
When Ballard led two head coaching searches in 2018, the candidates whose plans did not center on the health of former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck rose to the top of the list.
It sounds as though things will play out in a similar fashion this time around.
“We know that when you walk out on game day, when you’ve got one of the elite of the elite (quarterbacks), the field all of a sudden – it just feels different,” Ballard said. “But you’ve got to be able to win with average to above-average quarterback play. You’ve got to be able to find a way to win. So it’s going to be very important whether it’s an offensive coach, defensive coach or special teams coach – the ability to build a plan around how we’re going to win, what our identity is going to be and how we’re going to win with who is playing quarterback is important.
“I think there is a way to win every game. I think you just look across the league right now, and teams that might not be getting superstar quarterback play but solid quarterback play are finding ways to win.”
Ballard said he won’t rush the process and doesn’t care if it takes until the middle of February to find the right candidate.
The Colts have issued requests to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
That list is likely to continue to grow, and Ballard confirmed interim head coach Jeff Saturday also will be in the mix.
The GM noted the unique challenges Saturday faced stepping in at mid-season and working with a coaching staff with which he was unfamiliar. Ballard also said he wouldn’t hold the interim head coach’s 1-7 record against him as a result of those circumstances.
But he pushed back against the idea Saturday is the frontrunner for the full-time job.
“His leg up is that he knows the internal workings and he’s been able to see the inside of what he wants to fix,” Ballard said, “but we’ll have a process that will be equal for everybody.”
Much of Ballard’s time at the podium was spent reflecting on his hits and misses since taking over the personnel department in 2017 and how they led the Colts to such a devastating season in 2022.
One of the first things he took the blame for was the quarterback carousel that has existed since Luck’s retirement in 2019. Jacoby Brissett filled in as the starter that season and was replaced by Philip Rivers in 2020. Carson Wentz was acquired in a trade for the 2021 season, and Matt Ryan was the trade target for 2022.
Only Rivers led the team to the playoffs, and it looks as though a rookie starter could be in the offing for 2023 with Indianapolis holding the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.
Ballard reiterated his well-worn line about the need to pick the right quarterback and not just to select a player at the position to satisfy critics.
But he allowed he wouldn’t be opposed to trading up in the draft – perhaps all the way to the No. 1 pick – if he and his staff determine the right target is in this draft class.
“I’d do whatever it takes,” Ballard said. “If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better, that’s what we would do.”
As for what else might change?
Ballard will look at his overall roster-building philosophy after his third losing season with the Colts. Indianapolis has posted a 45-52-1 overall record and a 1-2 playoff record in his six seasons in charge.
“I’ve got to grow,” he said. “Like I’m very stubborn and dogmatic sometimes. I do believe you have to be great up front. That will be on my grave. You’ve got to be good up front, and we weren’t good enough this year. We showed signs, and I do think there’s potential going forward, but at the end of the day we weren’t good enough, and that’s on me.
“In terms of how we build the rest of the roster, that’s an area that we’ll examine hard and move forward and grow.”