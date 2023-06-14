INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor chooses his words carefully.
So when the Indianapolis Colts running back speaks in specifics on any topic, ears perk up. When that topic is his ongoing contract extension talks with the team, everyone is listening closely.
“You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here,” Taylor said Wednesday as the Colts broke mandatory mini-camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I mean, my goal — the first season after I got drafted, I was like, ‘I want to retire a Colt.’ So hopefully the organization sees that the same (way) because I do.”
Indianapolis has indicated a willingness to work out a new deal with the 24-year-old star, but there is some risk involved on both sides.
The traditional running back position has been devalued in the NFL as offenses continue to evolve, and the current landscape offers a pair of prime examples.
Just two years removed from a 1,557-yard, 16-touchdown season, Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings last week and is looking for a new home.
Three years into a five-year, $63 million extension, Minnesota reportedly sought to rework the 27-year-old’s deal before the parties went their separate ways.
Cook, who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons and is a four-time Pro Bowler, reportedly wants something close to the $10.4 million base salary he was due for the 2023 season and is willing to wait out the market for the right fit.
Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley is in a stand-off with the New York Giants after rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns during the final year of his rookie contract in 2022.
New York placed the franchise tag on the 26-year-old, but he has declined to sign the tender while negotiating for a longer-team deal.
Barkley was the Offensive Rookie of the Year after being selected second overall out of Penn State in 2018, but injuries limited him to just 28 games over the next three seasons.
Taylor has watched those situations unfold from afar and is sympathetic to the plight of his fellow rushers.
“A lot of positions do a lot for their team, but specifically speaking for the running back position – I can just speak first-hand – we do do a lot, and you just want to be treated fairly and not even treated fairly. You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team,” Taylor said. “It’s never about yourself. It’s about the team. So what do you bring to the team?
“Just seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them. I mean, you see why guys, they request trades. They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates but the organization as well. And I think it’s something you’ve gotta continue to do.”
Taylor has reason to seek a long-term commitment.
When Taylor was drafted in the second round in 2020, Colts starter Marlon Mack was coming off a 1,091-yard, eight-touchdown season and entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Mack tore his Achilles’ tendon in the first half of the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has played in just 14 games for three teams over the past two seasons.
Taylor set a franchise single-season record with 1,811 rushing yards and led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021.
He missed six games last season with an ankle injury and slumped to 861 yards and four scores, but he’s expected to have a significant role in new head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.
“Shoot, I think when you’ve got a guy that can break big runs – there are guys that can get 3 or 4 yards a pop, but when you’re a guy that can really hit it and create those explosives in the run game, I think that definitely helps your offense,” Steichen said of the value of an elite rusher.
Taylor’s primary goal is to return to form this season and help the Colts get back on the winning track.
He’s also hopeful the Colts see him in the same light as players who have earned recent contract extensions – including linebacker Shaquille Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith and center Ryan Kelly – and that he’s next in line.
“We definitely have approached (the team about an extension),” Taylor said. “Hopefully, they can see the value. Hopefully, we can explain the value – and not that it needs explanation, but we just want to be here … to help the team, to help the community and uplift the community.
“And we’ll see where things go, but it’s kind of on them right now. But we’ll continue to work each and every single day.”