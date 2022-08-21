WESTFIELD – Few young players have the ability to honestly critique their own performance at the level of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
So when the 23-year-old was asked Saturday whether he would have been able to make the 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dez Patmon – the highlight of a 27-26 preseason loss against the Detroit Lions – a year ago, he was typically introspective.
“That’s a good question,” Ehlinger said. “I’d like to think so, but I also know that I have made progress and continue to make progress on throwing. So, maybe.”
That progress is largely the result of work with throwing guru Tom House. Fans who have arrived early for training camp practices this summer at Grand Park likely have seen Ehlinger and starting quarterback Matt Ryan going through an elaborate stretching routine.
Much of that pre-practice workout is inspired by House, a former Major League pitcher who has become the nation’s foremost expert on throwing mechanics.
Ehlinger’s working with him at the suggestion of Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, and he’s about five months into a two-year project to dissect and rebuild his mechanics while adding strength to his shoulder.
The early returns have been impressive.
Through two preseason games, Ehlinger has completed 84.6% of his pass attempts for 224 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s not a threat to unseat former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as Ryan’s primary backup, but the 2021 sixth-round pick is attempting to force his way onto the 53-man roster.
“I think it’s pretty rare for a guy – I mean, you can get better. You can get more accurate,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said during a video conference call Sunday. “Sam has certainly done that, and there is no question about that in my mind – the accuracy in which he is throwing the ball. But what I’m really impressed at is how hard he is working on his body, on his delivery, on his upper body, his mechanics. And it was really all self-imposed.
“I mean, he really – I think – left last year saying, ‘I’m going to figure out how to get better in every way.’ You would have to talk to him more specifically about what exactly he did. I obviously had that conversation with him. But he deserves all the credit in what he’s done to improve physically in that way. Really excited for him and what he’s done this preseason.”
Ehlinger’s long been known for his cerebral approach to the game. As a four-year starter at Texas, he threw for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns and rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 scores.
But it was his natural leadership ability and premium football IQ that earned him a shot in the NFL.
As a rookie last season, he taught veteran Brett Hundley the playbook when the latter arrived early in training camp. This spring, he even helped Foles brush up on the changes in the scheme since the veteran last played for Reich with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
The questions have always been about size (he’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds) and arm strength. There’s nothing he can do about the former, but he sees significant progress with the latter.
“Absolutely, no question, all across the board – and I’m just scratching the surface,” Ehlinger said when asked if he feels like an improved quarterback this year. “It’s kind of a two-year plan to kind of – there’s a lot of neurological things that I’m fighting. When you’re out on the field and the chaos around you increases, naturally, you’re going to revert back to whatever your nerve wirings in your brain want you to do when you say, ‘Throw the football.’
“So I’m fighting what I’ve been doing for years and thousands of reps. So it takes about two years to break those things down. I definitely feel like I have made progress in that aspect and then also in the offense. I’m very comfortable with the offense and getting comfortable with defenses.”
One topic Ehlinger will not broach is his place on the depth chart.
His focus is on doing everything in his power to improve as a quarterback each day. Debating coaching decisions has no place in that agenda.
“Well, I think the roster spot and things of that nature – how the numbers work out – is completely out of my control,” Ehlinger said. “So really my focus has been on what I can control, and what I can control is my mechanics and increasing knowledge of the game, soaking up information from Matt Ryan – probably going to be a Hall of Famer. I have a great opportunity to learn from two guys that have done it – and not becoming frustrated with the situation and knowing in the long run if I want to play in this league for 15 years, I should spend really the first three learning.
“I have a great opportunity to learn and soak up as much information as possible, while still developing physically and not being asked to play on Sundays.”