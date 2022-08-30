INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is on the active roster. Dennis Kelly is not. And Sam Ehlinger’s sensational preseason run earned him a longer look.
Those are some of the main takeaways Tuesday from the flurry of roster moves that produced the Indianapolis Colts’ initial 53-man roster.
A year after no undrafted free agent made the cut, four were included on the first 2022 go-around. Safety Trevor Denbow, linebacker JoJo Domann, cornerback Dallis Flowers and center Wesley French made the team, with special teams utility playing a big role for the majority of that rookie contingent.
Young wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan also made the cut after solid preseason performances, while veteran Keke Coutee was released.
The Colts also moved punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles) and safety Armani Watts (ankle) to injured reserve, ending their seasons.
As has become custom, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard also pulled off one trade – sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick.
The 23-year-old Stuard played 311 snaps on special teams during the regular season last year and appeared in both of Tampa Bay’s playoff games.
But the biggest development of the day concerned Leonard.
The All-Pro linebacker missed all of the spring and training camp workouts after undergoing back surgery to relieve stress on a nerve that was causing pain all the way to his ankle.
He remained on the physically unable to perform list throughout the preseason. If he had not been activated by 4 p.m. Tuesday, he would have been required to miss a minimum of four regular season games to start the season.
Now Leonard is eligible to resume practice with his teammates and could play as early as Week 1 against the Houston Texans if he’s deemed ready.
“How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field?” Colts head coach Frank Reich asked Sunday before the roster moves. “I’m not sure the number of days. We could project that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible.”
Kelly’s release means rookie Bernhard Raimann is the primary backup at both left and right tackle for now. He enjoyed a strong preseason during which he improved each week.
Ehlinger was rewarded for a preseason performance that included completing 24 of 29 pass attempts for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’ll serve as the emergency quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.
To get down to the 53-man roster limit, the Colts waived sixth-round rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, cornerback Anthony Chesley, defensive end Kameron Cline, quarterback Jack Coan, defensive back Marcel Dabo, wide receiver Ethan Fernea, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, tight end Michael Jacobson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, wide receiver Samson Nacua, running back D’Vonte Price, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, guard Josh Seltzner, linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Marvell Tell III, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, cornerback Chris Wilcox, defensive tackle Chris Williams and running back Ty’Son Williams.
Those players must clear waivers before becoming eligible to return on the 16-man practice squad. Dabo has an exemption as part of the International Player Pathway Program and will not count against the practice squad limit.
Coutee, Kelly, linebacker Brandon King, running back Phillip Lindsay, defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh and safety Will Redmond were released and are immediately free agents.
The Colts will compile the initial practice squad Wednesday, and that group is considered to be essential.
“When we pick our roster, it includes the practice squad,” Reich said Sunday. “This isn’t a class system. Yes, there’s the difference in contracts and there’s a difference in pay, but as far as once you’re in this building – whether it’s on the 53-man roster or you’re on the practice squad – we’re a team.
“… Many of those (practice squad) guys not only end up getting moved up to the 53-man roster but they end up playing, starting games. So we want to create a culture and an atmosphere where we’re all together.”