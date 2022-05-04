INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard wasn’t himself in 2021.
And it wasn’t just the injured ankle that nagged him throughout the season and at times severely limited his ability to pursue the football.
There were deeper issues – the kind the average fan can relate to but seldom thinks about high-level athletes going through.
“It was a lot, man,” Leonard said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, detailing his mental strain. “I had a surgery. The ankle was never healed. My dad got sick. My sister got sick. I lost a cousin. And then it was a lot of things, little small things that was just bugging me, and I just couldn’t get over it.
“There was a lot of times where when I come in, it’s more so just do your thing and get on out. I wasn’t really smiling. I fell out of love with the game. I felt like I wasn’t enjoying it anymore.”
That should have been a major red flag with a player who constantly provides the juice for his teammates. Rarely a day passes by without a smile on the All-Pro linebacker’s face.
He’ll dance during pregame stretches and threaten to grab the microphone and address the crowd at training camp.
He’s in constant motion, firing up himself as much as his teammates with a seemingly endless reserve of energy.
When that guy goes quiet, something’s wrong.
“You hold in all your emotions,” Leonard said. “You put a smile on so many other people’s faces, and the time that you need it – a lot of people who are around you, they see you smile all the time, they don’t understand that just because I smile sometimes, I ask everybody how they’re doing – sometimes it’s OK to ask me how am I doing?
“Don’t ask me just to ask. Ask and truly have a conversation with me and understand that I’m human, too. I have problems. I go through a lot of things that a lot of people are going through. In this profession sometimes, you feel like you don’t have a say-so in your personal life – just because it’s all football, all football. You sit here and you feel like you have to hold a shade up with your personal life because your football life eats you up, and I just wasn’t in a good mental place because I wouldn’t be around my family whenever they needed it.”
Those are powerful words, especially coming from a star in the most masculine and violent game on Earth.
May is mental health awareness month, and the Indianapolis Colts have long been at the forefront of the issue with the “Kicking the Stigma” campaign – for which Leonard has been a vocal supporter.
He often wears a shirt bearing one of the foundation’s slogans – “It’s OK to not be OK” – and he welcomes open conversation about all aspects of mental health.
It’s important to note Leonard is in a better space now. He smiled broadly when the additions of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore were mentioned, and he made it clear he’s looking forward to the 2022 season.
But there’s some healing to be done first.
The ankle still isn’t 100%, but it is feeling much better than it was at the same time last year.
The other improvement hasn’t been physical. Because he wasn’t himself, Leonard believes he failed his teammates as a leader.
“I felt like we got comfortable with winning, and we went down to the Cardinals and won a game on Christmas night,” Leonard said. “I felt like that was our Super Bowl, and a lot of people saw it as our Super Bowl and we felt invincible. When we went out and beat that team with our backups, and we got caught up in the moment.
“That has its pros and its cons. For one, as a player, you hate it. But, two, as a leader when you sit back and think about it, you learn from each and every situation. So now we understand that even though you’re winning you have to make sure that we have to stay on top of the small details and don’t shy away from calling guys out if we would if we was losing. So it just made me grow as a leader when that happens because I feel like me, personally, that I didn’t do enough and I let the team down.”