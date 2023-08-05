Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.