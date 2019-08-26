LIVE UPDATES: Colts' T.Y. Hilton says he 'still cries now and again' over Luck's departure

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Frank Reich and players, including T.Y. Hilton, talked to the media for the first time since Saturday's surprise announcement that quarterback Andrew Luck was retiring from football.
Here are live updates via CNHI Sports Indiana's Colts writer George Bremer:
Packed house in the media room today. Did something happen over the weekend? #Colts pic.twitter.com/PfXtNaoTHj— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Frank Reich and Jacoby Brissett will step to this podium soon. #Colts pic.twitter.com/RZkKLn1veP— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Reich sharing a team meeting to open. Chris Ballard addressed the #Colts with his HC. Talked about the word “paradox.” Everyone makes a unique contribution to the team, yet everyone is replaceable. They will respect and honor Luck, but they have to move forward.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Reich is emphatic Luck is not letting down the team. Have to have your whole heart in football to succeed. Luck’s joy was lost to the injury-pain cycle. “He did the right thing.” #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Reich says Luck is not down climbing mountains. Special things in his future.Then he adds the #Colts are not done climbing either.Special team, right makeup.“There’s gonna be challenges along the way ... but there’s no way I’d rather be than right here, right now.”— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
You can see in this moment what makes Reich the leader he is.Powerful opening statement on a day when the healing must begin. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Non-QB news. Kenny Moore has a thumb injury. #Colts not ready to declare a status for him yet.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
TY Hilton dedicated his season to Andrew Luck in a tweet yesterday. Wearing a Stanford hat to honor the former QB today. #Colts pic.twitter.com/ADYemG230n— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
One overriding sentiment from the locker room today. They support Andrew Luck’s decision and are behind him 100 percent. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Hilton said he still cries now and again. Luck is his best friend, and he has the WR’s full support. But he “can’t wait” to see Jacoby Brissett run the team. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
The hat is a gift from Andrew Luck. Hilton said the QB gave him a new one every year. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
End of an era. This locker had Andrew Luck’s name on it a few days ago. Life moves fast in the NFL. #Colts pic.twitter.com/yxBbCnIltt— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
One thing, and it may or may not be reflected on the field, this is an incredibly resilient locker room.It’s the paradox Reich talked about in action.Honoring their teammate and moving on full speed without him.These players are not hanging their heads. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
One more overriding sentiment. They did not like the fans’ booing Luck off the field.Heard this quote in one variation or another almost to a man: “It sucked.” #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
#Colts waive safety Matthias Farley. Felt like a guy who was on the roster bubble. This gives him a chance to hit the market before the 1,000 plus cuts at the end of the week.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
Safeties Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman signed to fill the roster spots of Luck and Farley.Thieneman started as a walk on at Purdue and ended as a defensive captain. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019
One spot of good news on a rainy day: Rookie WR Parris Campbell is back at practice. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 26, 2019