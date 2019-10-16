INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Banogu is taking nothing for granted.
With Kemoko Turay sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a broken ankle, the rookie defensive end out of TCU appears to be the designated “next man up.”
But the 23-year-old Nigerian native is wise beyond his years.
He understands pro football is first and foremost a business, and every opportunity must be earned.
That’s especially true when Matt Eberflus is the defensive coordinator. Notoriously demanding and unconcerned with draft status or contract details, Eberflus’ only interest is what he sees on the field.
Deliver there, and Banogu will have a role with the Indianapolis Colts over the season’s final 11 weeks.
“If the coaches put me in, they have a game plan for me or they have certain things they want me to do, I’m down for it,” Banogu said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I feel like I’ve prepared well, and I’ve practiced well. Just kind of waiting on my opportunity.”
Patience has been part of the equation for the second-round pick since he arrived in April.
Originally, the Colts planned to play Banogu at strong-side linebacker paired with a hybrid role as a pass rusher on third down. That strategy was scrapped late in the spring, when it was determined the wiser path was to allow the rookie to get comfortable at one position before adding more to his plate.
So Banogu’s role reverted to defensive end, where he would be used as a third-down specialist.
Turay’s emergence slowed Banogu’s progress. The second-year pass rusher out of Rutgers was enjoying a breakthrough season when his ankle snapped during the Oct. 6 win at Kansas City.
Turay had three hits against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes alone and recorded five quarterback hits through his first four games this season. He also had 1.5 sacks and was terrorizing passing games with his speed and athleticism off the edge.
Once veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard returned to the lineup in Week 4 after rehabbing a knee injury, Banogu’s snaps took a sharp decrease. Indianapolis appeared content to offer the youngster a “redshirt” season of sorts, allowing him to work on his game in practice and learn from the talent surrounding him.
Now that Turay is out, that process again could accelerate.
Banogu shares a gift of speed with Turay, and he’s shown flashes of his potential. He recorded half-a-sack in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he played a career-high 27 snaps. But he got just seven snaps a week later at Tennessee, 19 in a home win against Atlanta in Week 3 and 14 in the Week 4 loss to Oakland.
Against Kansas City, Banogu’s participation was limited to four snaps on special teams.
But the rookie insists he’s not paying attention to statistics or playing time. The only thing he can control is his practice performance, and constant improvement there is his only goal.
“Everything around you changes,” Banogu said. “Something might happen. I think like (Tuesday), (Pro Bowl cornerback) Jalen Ramsey got traded to the (Los Angeles) Rams. I bet none of the DBs on the Rams really thought that Jalen Ramsey was gonna be in their locker room the next day.
“So, obviously, you can’t control things that aren’t in your control. You can only worry about yourself and how you can help yourself be the best player you can be. That’s my mindset, so whatever happens outside of me and outside of this team, it is what it is. I’m just kind of worried about me right now.”
Eberflus likes what he’s seen on that front.
The Colts remain relatively deep on the edge. Sheard and veteran Justin Houston are entrenched as the starters. Al-Quadin Muhammad has proven he can be an effective rotational piece and spot starter, and Margus Hunt, Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis are among the interior defenders with the versatility to move out to the edge.
That’s part of the reason Indianapolis could afford to take the slow road with Banogu. And it’s why he’ll still need to earn his playing time now.
“I think Banogu has been practicing well for a few weeks now, and I think he’s doing well there,” Eberflus said. “We have other guys, too. We have other guys that are going to step up in those roles as we go, and we’re going to leave that to the practice field.
“So the way they practice, they practice really well and do a nice job with the running game and rushing the passer – those guys will see their time increase during the game.”
Banogu has long since come to terms with that reality.
He plans to attack his most recent opportunity with his full effort and determination. And he wouldn’t want it any other way.
Football is his job now, and the only way to succeed is to impress the bosses any way possible.
“You get paid to play this game,” Banogu said. “So you just have to go out there and show them what you can do, build that trust. The coaches and the staff are gonna play who they think can help the team win, and hopefully they think that I can help the team win. So I’m gonna show them that I can help the team win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.