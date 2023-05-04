INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Moore II admitted this week there were times last season he wasn’t sure he’d be back for a seventh season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The year started with a very public contract dispute that went unresolved. Then Moore suffered through the worst season of his career, finishing without an interception for the first time and missing five games to injury while failing to connect in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s new scheme.
When he spoke to the media on exit day in January, Moore sounded very much like a man preparing to move on to a new home.
Fast forward four months to May, and the 27-year-old cornerback’s smile has returned.
“I’m feeling great,” Moore said. “A lot of communication went and took place for me to be in this seat right now. I’m very grateful for everything that took place after the season to obviously be here. I’m feeling great. I’m happy. I’m restored. I’m ready to go.”
He’s returning to a defensive backs room with a completely new look.
Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in March, and safety Rodney McLeod signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.
They take with them 22 years of combined NFL experience, 2,096 combined snaps in 2022 and four combined interceptions last season.
Four defensive backs were selected as part of Indianapolis’ 12-man draft class last week – cornerbacks JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones and safety Daniel Scott – leaving the room far younger and less experienced.
With 14 career interceptions and a Pro Bowl appearance under his belt, Moore will be looked upon to fill some of the leadership void.
“How I like to do it, we’re gonna walk side by side, and it’s gonna be trial and error,” Moore said. “Some of us are gonna lead by example. Some of us are gonna be more vocal. Some of us are just gonna sit back and look at everybody else and then take a piece from him, him, him.
“And so I’m very excited to go out with the guys and get to know each other and expand that communication and, most of all, just working with them.”
He’d also like to return to the high-level playmaker he was in 2020 and 2021. Moore intercepted eight combined passes over those two seasons and recorded 182 tackles with three sacks and 26 pass breakups.
He struggled to adjust in the new defense after former coordinator Matt Eberflus left last year to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
The goal this spring will be to unlock more of his potential in Bradley’s scheme.
A line of open and honest communication throughout the offseason made that possible.
“I’ve talked to everyone – everyone that was here last year,” Moore said. “You just have to dial it back. We have to have those tough talks whether or not you want to. It was something that was very important to me, to have those tough talks – just dial it back. Let’s go back through and see where everything went wrong.
“We did that, and I like where we’re at right now. Just to be able to look each other in the face and just say, ‘I’m thankful. I appreciate you. Let’s keep it going.’ I’m happy.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts have begun paring the roster down in anticipation of the draft class’ arrival.
Running backs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, cornerback David Vereen and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson were waived Tuesday.
On Thursday, Indianapolis waived defensive end Kameron Cline, tight end Nikola Kalinic, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Cline, Kalinic, Rhyne and Williams combined to appear in 33 games over the past three seasons.
The rookies – including undrafted free agents and tryout candidates – returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday and will take part in a three-day mini-camp over the weekend.