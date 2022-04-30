INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard had one over riding goal for this draft season – add more explosion to the offense.
Mission accomplished. On paper, at least.
After trading down and nabbing speedy Cincinnati receiver Alec Pierce in the second round, the Indianapolis Colts general manager started a busy third round with Virginia tight end Jelani Woods – an athletic freak who began his college career as a quarterback at Oklahoma State.
Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and tight ends coach Klayton Adams got an up-close look at Woods during the East-West Shrine game in February – serving as the head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, for the West.
Woods caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in the West’s 25-24 victory, and both player and team came away impressed with one another.
“I had so much fun,” Woods said. “Also, with that, I had so much fun with their offense. I was like, ‘Man, I hope this is a team that looks at me,’ or if they need a tight end, I’d be able to get the pick. It was nothing but God that actually happened.
“I remember telling my parents when I was at the East-West Shrine Game, I was like, ‘Man, I love this Colts offense.’ They give you so much room to create and so much room to make plays and be a reliable resource within the offense. So I loved it.”
Now he’ll get a chance to help improve a passing game that ranked 26th in the NFL last season but added veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in a March trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Woods was selected with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft Friday, and Central Michigan offensive tackle Berhard Raimann followed at No. 77 overall.
Ballard, who started the day with just one pick in the third round, then flipped his fourth-rounder to move up to No. 96 and select Maryland safety Nick Cross – the only defender among the team’s first four picks.
It capped a busy round marked by a flurry of moves.
The pick used on Woods was acquired in the trade that sent former quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, and the pick for Raimann was acquired earlier in the day when Ballard moved down from No. 42 overall to No. 53 in the second round in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
To get Cross, Indianapolis gave up a compensatory pick in the fifth round this year (No. 179) and next year’s third-rounder.
“I bet we caught y’all sleeping on that one, didn’t we?” Ballard said with a laugh. “Look, (he’s) just a really good athlete that can run. He’s young. He’s not even 21 years old yet. I remember asking the group, like, ‘Where would you take this kid if he’s in next year’s draft?’ And it was second round, so we don’t have any problem giving our third next year to go get him.”
Still, offense was the focus of the day.
Raimann – a 6-foot-6, 303-pounder – went to Central Michigan as a tight end and moved to left tackle during the 2020 COVID year. He’s a versatile athlete with upside who could challenge Matt Pryor to start at left tackle or Danny Pinter to start at right guard next year.
“It really was a surprise, but I had some great talks with (offensive line) Coach (Chris) Strausser,” Raimann said of landing in Indianapolis. “I had some really great meetings with the rest of the Colts’ staff as well as some scouts there, too. I just knew I was ready to work wherever I was going to end up. I was fortunate enough to end up with the Colts.
“I really just got lucky, and I just felt blessed more than anything in that moment. It was a huge surprise, and I’m blessed to be here.”
The surprise wasn’t as great for Woods – a 6-7, 259-pounder who ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash with a 10-9 broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical – but the joy was similar.
And the Colts were as happy to land Woods as he was to be picked by Indianapolis.
“Jelani is unique,” Ballard said. “I’m not going to lie to you. I sweated it out because I think he’s got really big upside both as a receiving tight end and as a blocker. We think he’s going to be able to block – he did it at Oklahoma State – but he’s a unique athlete and he’s a guy that’s always open.
“It’s kind of like Mo (Alie-Cox). When you’re 6-7, the quarterback can put the ball up and he’s athletic enough to be able to make a play on it. This kid can run. This kid can really run, so we’re excited to get him.”