INDIANAPOLIS – At times in 2021, Quenton Nelson actually betrayed his mortality.
There was the foot injury that sidelined him for much of training camp, two offseason surgeries that preceded it, a lingering back issue that complicated everything and – finally – an ankle injury that caused him to miss four regular season games.
It was the first time Nelson missed a game that counted in his four-year NFL career, and it contributed to him failing to be named first-team All-Pro for the first time.
The 26-year-old left guard never truly felt like himself, but true to form he sugar coated nothing during his first media availability of the spring Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“Everyone in the NFL’s fighting through something,” Nelson said. “Everyone’s hurt week to week, and there is no excuses. You are what you put on tape, and at the end of the day that’s how I played and it is what it is. But I can look at myself and know I gave it my all, getting treatment and the time I spent on my body to try to get it right as much as I can during the whole season.”
A healthy return to form for Nelson would go a long way toward helping a reworked offensive line to recover its prior success. Gone are long-time right guard Mark Glowinski and 2021 contributors left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Chris Reed.
Matt Pryor will get the first crack to start at left tackle and will compete for the job against third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann. Danny Pinter is first in line at right guard.
It’s a significant shakeup for a unit that thrived on its consistency. Three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and highly regarded right tackle Braden Smith return to help anchor the line alongside Nelson.
The linemen have been limited to individual work and walkthroughs throughout the spring – including the three-day mandatory mini-camp that began Tuesday – but Nelson likes what he’s seen from the group thus far.
“I think it’s going well,” he said. “We have a good rotation going, and guys are stepping up and have worked really hard this offseason, and you can see that. But it’s hard to tell during this tempo, and everything will sort out more when the pads are on and we’re going full speed.”
The best news for the Colts early is that Nelson’s injuries seem to be behind him.
He has participated in each of this spring’s practices and hasn’t dealt with the lingering pain that haunted him throughout last year.
Best of all, his offseason was surgery free.
“I feel great,” Nelson said. “I feel really good, strong, healthy, ready to go, excited for (training) camp.”
His thoughts on the roster around him are similar.
It was a busy offseason with Indianapolis adding quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue through trades and signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore as a free agent.
The Colts also feel good about a draft class led by wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and Raimann, and a return to a more normal offseason workout schedule has allowed all the pieces to begin gelling together more quickly.
It’s all produced high expectations for a team coming off a 9-8 season and seeking its first AFC South title since 2014.
Nelson believes the early optimism is justified.
“Gilmore, the rookies, Yannick, Matt and all these guys that we’ve added to the team, core players – (I) just have a good confidence about this year and excitement, and (I’m) motivated to do well with this roster,” he said. “With a lot of us being young and in our primes, this is a good year for us to step up and make another stride.”