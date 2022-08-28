INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Haack admits there were a few jitters before his Indianapolis Colts debut Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The veteran punter arrived in Westfield on Wednesday for a tryout and signed the next day before participating in the final practice of training camp.
That 60-minute session – more a glorified walkthrough than a full practice – was the extent of Haack’s time on the field with his new teammates prior to the 27-10 prime-time win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that closed the preseason schedule.
Haack held up his end of the bargain, posting a net average of 48 yards on five punts and dropping the first four inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
His long kick of the day – a 57-yarder that pinned the Bucs deep in their own territory – even drew Twitter praise from former Colts punter Pat McAfee.
“I actually punted with Pat a few years ago in the offseason,” Haack said. “He’s a great dude – a lot of respect for him. It means a lot coming from him, obviously a former Colt punter – so it’s pretty cool.”
Haack spent his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He punted last season for the Buffalo Bills but was cut Monday when the team decided to go with rookie Matt Araiza.
Buffalo released Araiza on Saturday after he and two of his former San Diego State teammates were named in a civil suit alleging sexual abuse against a minor last year.
Haack had already moved on by that point, emerging from a tryout with six other punters at Grand Park to replace Rigoberto Sanchez, who suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon while running wind sprints at the end of Tuesday’s practice.
“There’s no replacing someone like Rigo,” Indianapolis long snapper Luke Rhodes said. “Someone I’ve – we’ve worked our whole careers together pretty much – but Matt’s a great guy to come into the locker room. He’s got great hands, and obviously you can see he’s got a big leg and can put the ball up there, and we’ll be able to make plays. He’s a good holder, and we’re gonna have a good year.”
Haack’s debut was the highlight of a night that produced little drama.
Tom Brady started as expected for Tampa Bay but played only the opening series. He was 6-of-8 for 44 yards on an 11-play march that reached Indianapolis’ 12-yard line before the defense stiffened and Ryan Succop put the visitors in front with a 30-yard field goal.
After a pair of possessions that netted a total of 18 yards on eight plays, the Colts struck back on their third possession.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan led a five-play, 48-yard drive that ended with Deon Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run and put Indianapolis ahead 7-3 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
Ryan finished 5-of-7 for 59 yards and also rushed once for 11 yards. He had completions of 26 yards to Jackson and 17 yards to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the scoring drive before watching the remainder of the contest from the sideline.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Ryan said of the first-team offense, which played the entire preseason without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. “I think we’ve continued to get better as the preseason has gone on, which has been good. I think you see that every day we’re on the practice field there are improvements that we’re making.
“I feel like we have to continue to push that. We’ve got another week of practice this week, and then we’re really into game preparation the following week. I feel like we’re in a good spot, but we need to continue to build, and that’s going to be the case for the next five months. We’ve got to continue to get better as the year goes on.”
Tampa Bay regained the lead on a short touchdown run early in the second quarter, but Phillip Lindsay’s 2-yard scoring run put the Colts on top to stay at 14-10 with 1:37 remaining in the first half.
Sam Ehlinger continued his sterling preseason performance with a 45-yard touchdown run to extend the lead at the start of the third quarter, and Rodrigo Blankenship’s 39-yard field goal made it 24-10 with 2:53 remaining in the third period.
Blankenship capped the scoring with a 46-yard field goal with 6:24 to play.
Indianapolis suffered one significant loss when safety Armani Watts – expected to be a special teams contributor – injured his ankle on the opening kickoff and was carted off the field.
“It’s an ankle injury that’s going to keep him out for the year,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s going to have to have a procedure done. I don’t want to confirm all the details, but I think it was pretty significant.”
Ehlinger again was Indianapolis’ top-rated quarterback, finishing 5-of-7 for 65 yards, and he was the team’s leading rusher with the touchdown run as his only carry.
Dezmon Patmon led the receiving corps for the second straight week with three catches for 50 yards.
But it was Haack who made arguably the biggest impact, playing in a game just two days after signing with the team.
His only contact with Sanchez came during pregame warmups before games against the Colts when Haack was with the Dolphins and Bills. But he’s well aware of the big shoes he’s stepping into.
“He’s probably one of the nicest dudes I’ve met on other teams, coming up before pregame and stuff,” Haack said. “That’s about the extent that I know him, but – especially when I got here – it speaks volumes to him and his character and how he is, hearing the other guys talk about him and how great of a person he was, how good of a kicker he is and stuff.
“So I respect him a ton. I wish him well. I hope (for a) speedy recovery and stuff. But, yeah, I’ve heard nothing but great things about him.”