Frank Reich deserved better.
So, too, do the remaining Indianapolis Colts.
For much of the past five years, the franchise has subscribed to one motto above all else: “Don’t flinch.”
To those in the organization, it was a call not to panic when things got tough. It meant staring adversity in the eye, gathering the necessary strength and attacking problems head on.
It’s hard to see evidence of that philosophy in the past two weeks.
From the moment former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan was benched in favor of 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger on Oct. 24, it’s felt as though the train has been off the track.
During previous slow starts, the Colts preached patience and a belief in the hard work that had been put in during the months leading up to the season.
This year – at 3-3-1 and just a half-game out of a playoff spot – Indianapolis began dismantling all it had worked to build.
The firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady – who had no play-calling responsibilities – and a trade of running back Nyheim Hines – hyped throughout the offseason as a unique offensive weapon to be used accordingly – followed on Nov. 1.
On Monday, Reich got the axe.
The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight games and scored a total of 29 points in the process. They’re last in the NFL with an average of 14.7 points per game, and the numbers are horrific nearly across the board on that side of the ball.
Indianapolis is tied for 30th with 17 turnovers and also ranks 30th with an average of just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. It has also allowed a league-high 35 sacks, including nine last week in a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots.
Those numbers help to justify the decision to move on from Reich – who posted a 40-33-1 record in 4½ seasons as head coach – with eight games remaining in the regular season.
But the choice to bypass two former NFL head coaches on the staff – defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive consultant John Fox – in favor of long-time center Jeff Saturday is baffling.
Saturday is a former undrafted free agent who became a two-time All-Pro and was a pillar of the franchise’s glory years alongside quarterback Peyton Manning and head coach Tony Dungy.
But he was working as an ESPN analyst and a part-time Colts consultant when owner Jim Irsay called him Sunday night and offered him the interim head coach position.
“Shocked would be an understatement,” Saturday described his reaction during a bizarre introductory news conference Monday night.
That seems to be the prevailing opinion.
Dungy went on Dan Patrick’s national radio show Tuesday and said Irsay did not call to consult him on the Colts’ changes. If the owner had, Dungy said he would have advised Irsay against moving on from Reich. He also expressed surprise Ehlinger will remain the starting quarterback ahead of former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles while Ryan continues to heal from a right shoulder injury.
To many outsiders the moves look like incompetence or an intentional attempt to tank for a better draft pick and perhaps the elusive young franchise quarterback so necessary since Andrew Luck’s retirement in August 2019.
General manager Chris Ballard pushed back against the latter theory during Monday’s news conference, noting nobody with the team is ready to throw in the towel.
“I spent a lot of time with Jeff – like I have with a few of the ex-players here – and it doesn’t take long to figure out that he’s got real leadership in him, real special in that regard,” Ballard said. “For this eight-game stretch and where we’re at, we thought he was going to be a really good fit for us.”
The Colts’ brain trust had better be right.
Reich helped this franchise navigate some extremely troubled waters – including Luck’s unprecedented retirement – and as recently as 2020, he had the team in the postseason and looking like a title contender.
The failed experiments with Carson Wentz and Ryan – who threw nine interceptions and lost three fumbles in his seven starts – took some of the shine off his resume.
But Reich has proven many times before he has what it takes to turn things around and get the team back on track.
This time, he won’t get the opportunity.
Instead, it’s Saturday – with just three years of high school coaching experience in Georgia – who is charged with righting the ship.
In an unprecedented move, he’s being asked to take over a team he wasn’t with during the offseason or training camp or the first nine weeks of the regular season and turn it into a consistent winner.
He had six days after being hired to prepare for his first game Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s no time for him to install a new offense or set up his own program.
Saturday will be learning on the fly at the highest level with the eyes of the football nation upon him.
From the outside, it looks like a circus.
The Colts have two months to prove otherwise.