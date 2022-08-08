Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.