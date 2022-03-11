INDIANAPOLIS — Money really can’t buy happiness — at least not for the Indianapolis Colts in their current quarterback predicament.
General manager Chris Ballard couldn’t land Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson in trades the past two seasons, and the pool of candidates this year already is running thin even before the NFL’s official free agency tampering period opens Monday.
Rumors have persisted the Colts will aggressively attempt to make a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Derek Carr, but those whispers have not been confirmed and there has been no indication yet Vegas is wiling make such a trade.
Carr completed 68.4% of his passes for 4,804 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the 10-7 Raiders last year. The 30-year-old has completed 65% of his passes over his eight-year career with 193 touchdowns and 85 interceptions while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.
Carr has put together four straight 4,000-yard passing seasons while completing 68.7% of his passes and averaging 7.7 yards per attempt. The latter two numbers are important in head coach Frank Reich’s scheme and are well within the acceptable range.
It’s easy to see why Indianapolis might have interest in the veteran, but it’s more difficult to make the case for Vegas moving on.
The degree of difficulty has increased exponentially in the AFC West this week with the Denver Broncos trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers adding pass rusher Khalil Mack. Those teams and the Kansas City Chiefs look like serious postseason contenders, but the Raiders are coming off a wild-card berth of their own.
Carr is under contract for just one more year, and that could factor into the decision. If there are questions about the long-term viability of the quarterback on the roster, Las Vegas could choose to get what it can in compensation now and start a rebuild under new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
If the Raiders choose that route, the team is certain to have plenty of suitors. But it did not sound as though that was the primary option when McDaniels spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.
“Really happy with the opportunity I’ve had to get to know (Carr),” he said. “He’s there in Nevada. He stays there in Nevada. We’re aware of where things are (in regard to an extension). Again, as I said when I was introduced, I’m really looking forward to working with him.
“He’s won a lot of games. I feel good about what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”
If the Colts can’t move Las Vegas off that stance, the pickings quickly become less appetizing.
The San Francisco 49ers are shopping veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, but the 30-year-old is coming off shoulder surgery and isn’t expecting to start throwing until training camp. That could – at the very least – affect the compensation Indianapolis is willing to send in return.
The Colts will enter free agency with more than $69 million in salary cap space, but the free agent pool is weak.
In a replay of the 2015 draft, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota top the list. Some believe former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky is ready for a second chance after a year as an apprentice with the Buffalo Bills.
After that, it’s a collection of aging veterans like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton.
The outlook in the draft isn’t much better.
Indianapolis doesn’t have a first-round pick, and there is no consensus quarterback at the top of everyone’s board anyway.
Liberty’s Malik Willis comes the closest, but there are questions about his readiness as he makes a big step up in competition. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong headline the other passers who could potentially go in the first two rounds.
None comes without significant concerns.
So Indianapolis’ journey to its sixth Week 1 starter in the past six seasons will not be without further drama.
“Ultimately, you’ve got to have a guy you believe in and you can win with,” Ballard said during the Combine. “… ultimately, we will make the decision that we think is best, both in the short term and long term.”
