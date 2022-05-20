INDIANAPOLIS – The list of potential breakout candidates for the Indianapolis Colts this fall is not long.
Isaiah Rodgers could claim the No. 3 cornerback role and continue his rapid rise, but it feels like his breakout moment came in 2021.
Likewise, healthy full seasons from wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Julian Blackmon would be welcomed, but both players already have shown flashes of their true potential.
Maybe kicker Jake Verity wins a training camp battle with Rodrigo Blankenship and makes his NFL regular season debut, but that’s more of an underdog story than a true breakout tale.
Perhaps second-year defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo best fits the mold.
Limited to 10 games as a rookie after recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles’ tendon, Odeyingbo never reached full strength in 2021.
The 54th overall pick out of Vanderbilt had a late strip on a scramble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to preserve a win at Lucas Oil Stadium in November, but he finished the season with just six tackles and half a sack.
“At a certain point, you’re healthy enough to play, but you don’t necessarily feel better,” Odeyingbo said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So you may be able to run around and do everything on it, but the rest of your body’s still kind of catching up and kind of getting rid of some of the compensation you made up while you’re being injured for however many months.
“So definitely over the last year I’ve definitely made strides, and even in the last few months I’ve continued to make strides every day.”
Odeyingbo dealt with tightness in the heel throughout the season, and he never felt the same explosiveness and flexibility he had in the college.
It’s common for athletes to need a full year to recover from a torn Achilles’, and Odeyingo finally passed that mark in late January.
While he continued to work through the rehab, there was a mental hurdle to clear as well. Even now, when Odeyingbo watches film from last season, he can see the limitations the ongoing recovery placed on him.
“I mean, there’s definitely a lot of frustration early on,” Odeyingbo said. “Before I could play and then even when I started playing, there was frustration like I wanted to progress faster – especially going straight into the game. I’m trying to play at my highest level, but my body’s still kind of catching up to what my mind wants to do.”
This season is a fresh start in several ways.
Obviously, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Brooklyn native feels much better physically. He also might be more suited to the style the defensive line will be asked to play under new coordinator Gus Bradley and new position coach Nate Ollie.
It’s a more attack-oriented scheme, with linemen being asked to penetrate and create havoc in the offensive backfield. Earlier this spring, veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner – who played in a very similar system with the San Francisco 49ers -- described the line’s duty as wrecking the offensive plan and allowing defenders behind them to clean it up.
That sounds appealing to Odeyingbo.
“I think it’ll help everybody on the D-line,” he said. “I think every D-linemen kind of wants to have that leash taken off and be able to attack and play freely. So I think as an entire D-line, we’re all kind of excited for this new kind of scheme, this new idea of an attack-first mentality.”
The defensive end position looks different heading into this season with the addition of veteran Yannick Ngakoue. He’ll likely start in the Leo position in which he’s excelled during two previous stints with Bradley.
Kwity Paye, the pass rusher picked by Indianapolis in the first round last year, figures to start opposite Ngakoue at the “big” end position but likely will see time at both spots.
It stands to reason Odeyingbo will work primarily as the “big” end and could perhaps also kick inside next to Buckner in certain sub packages.
That will be figured out as the spring progresses and the Colts prepare the plan for training camp.
Regardless of his specific role, Odeyingbo’s focus is to show Indianapolis his true skill set for the first time.
“That’s what I’m planning to bring,” he said. “That’s what I’m planning to put on tape.”