INDIANAPOLIS – Like almost everyone else on the Indianapolis Colts defense, Dayo Odeyingbo is more confident and comfortable entering his second season in coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
But there’s an extra sheen to Odeyingbo’s optimism, buttressed by an encouraging finish to the 2022 season.
While the Colts stumbled to a 4-12-1 record – losing 10 of their final 11 games, including two in historic fashion – Odeyingbo put together a rather productive final month.
Over the final four weeks, the versatile defensive lineman compiled 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. That represented more than half his season totals of 18, five and five respectively.
It was a good indication Odeyingbo was returning to full strength following an Achilles’ tendon injury in January 2021 and a sign of the 23-year-old beginning to find his niche in the NFL.
“I think it was just getting more comfortable,” Odeyingbo said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Being in the NFL, coming off an injury, obviously game-to-game more playing time and just gaining confidence on the field and gaining trust from my teammates and coaches – so I think that kind of was the result of all those factors.”
The question now becomes whether Odeyingbo can continue building on that foundation in Year 3.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has long coveted an eight- to nine-man rotation along the defensive line that will allow pass rushers to come at opposing quarterbacks in tireless waves.
The Philadelphia Eagles provided a blueprint for the strategy en route to the Super Bowl last season, with 14 players combining for 70 sacks. The total included four players – linebacker Haason Reddick (16), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (11), defensive end Josh Sweat (11) and defensive end Brandon Graham (11) – in double figures.
The Colts did well themselves with 44 sacks – just two off the franchise record – from 12 players. But no player reached double figures, and sack-leader Yannick Ngakoue (9.5) was not re-signed as a free agent.
The goal this season is to produce pressure from a host of young pass rushers led by 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye, free-agent addition Samson Ebukam, versatile veteran Tyquan Lewis and Odeyingbo.
Versatility is the key for Odeyingbo.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds last season, he estimates he’s added 11 pounds of muscle this offseason, and he should be able to line up at any of the four defensive line positions depending on the matchup, down and distance.
It’s a quality Indianapolis looks for in each of the defensive linemen, and it could take some time to figure out how best to mix and match this year’s group together.
“I think overall when you’re looking at them, all the guys – we’re trying to get them where they all can fit in in different spots,” Bradley said. “They have a role on first and second down and a role on third down. How that all comes together -- there is a lot of questions yet to be seen. Hopefully, in training camp, we get clearer vision.”
The Colts believe they’re getting closer to their goal of an eight- to nine-man rotation up front. Defensive tackles DeForrest Buckner and Grover Stewart were among the most consistent players on the roster last year, and rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore adds another athletic and versatile option to the mix.
Odeyingbo feels like he’s still gaining strength and growing from his Achilles’ injury even throughout this offseason. As his body feels more and more normal, he hopes to add more and more to his game.
But he’s not looking at raw numbers to gauge his improvement, nor that of the defense as a whole.
The franchise sacks record would have been a bright spot during a miserable 2022 season, but Indianapolis isn’t focused on that specific goal in 2023.
“It’s definitely something that was cool to come close to,” Odeyingbo said. “It would have been awesome to break it. But obviously we have a season ahead of us that if we focus on all the right things and getting better, then if that’s something that results of it that’d be great.”