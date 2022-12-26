INDIANAPOLIS – Justin Herbert finally is headed to the playoffs, and the Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a potential top-five draft pick.
Those were the takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers’ 20-3 victory Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The home team produced just 173 yards under new starting quarterback Nick Foles and was 0-for-10 on third down. It’s the second time this season the Colts (4-10-1) have failed to convert a third down and the fourth time they’ve failed to score a touchdown.
Indianapolis also has lost five straight games and eight of its last nine overall.
“I think we never got into a rhythm as an offense,” Foles said. “I think the points show – I mean, three points … that’s never going to be good enough. So we never got into a rhythm as an offense that really got going. And that starts with the quarterback, and we have to make sure we do a good job throughout the course of the game to try to find a rhythm.”
The decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for a second time this season was made in part with the hope Foles’ big arm could open up the Colts’ deep passing game.
Making his first start in a calendar year, however, Foles threw for just 65 yards in the first half and finished 17-of-29 for 143 yards with three interceptions.
He was sacked seven times, and his longest completion went for just 19 yards.
Indianapolis finished with just 10 first downs and turned the ball over on downs on each of its three fourth-quarter possessions. It’s only trip into the red zone ended with a failed quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches from the Chargers’ 12-yard line on the first snap of the fourth quarter.
Only three other drives penetrated Los Angeles’ territory. Foles threw interceptions on the first two in the first quarter, and the third ended with Chase McLaughlin’s 46-yard field goal in the second period.
That scoring drive officially covered 60 yards in eight plays, but 30 yards came on a pair of personal fouls by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., who was ejected with 5:19 remaining in the half after launching himself at Ashton Dulin and sending the receiver out the game with a concussion.
“You can go two ways,” center Ryan Kelly said of the Colts’ prolonged slump. “You can throw the hat in, or you can play for the guy next to you, play for your career. It has to mean something to you. Just going out there and (crapping) the bed – that can’t be OK. We didn’t execute. We didn’t put enough points up, but the one thing you can’t take away from this team is that we’re not going to lay down.
“Every single guy us going to play through the very end, which in the grand scheme of things in a loss like that on ‘Monday Night Football’ is pretty tough to hang your hat on. But that’s what we got.”
The defense somehow kept Indianapolis in the game into the final period.
Herbert was solid -- finishing 24-of-31 for 235 yards and an interception -- but the Chargers (9-6) had no gain longer than 26 yards.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen had 11 catches for 104 yards, but running back Austin Ekeler was held to just 67 yards on 18 carries.
Los Angeles averaged just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, and Herbert was sacked four times.
But Ekeler opened and closed the scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs – the first giving the visitors a 7-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the second period and the second providing the final margin of victory with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter and clinching an AFC wild-card berth for L.A.
In between, rookie Cameron Dicker connected on a pair of field goals – a 24-yarder to make it 10-3 as the clock expired on the first half and a 21-yarder to make it a two-score game with 6:01 to play in the third quarter.
The latter field goal represented all the points Los Angeles managed to convert off Foles’ three picks.
“I don’t feel like momentum ever really swung our way, but we kept fighting, and we’re fighting for that chance – offense gets a spark, goes down, puts up some points and we’re right there in the game,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said after tying for the team lead with nine tackles. “But that’s our job as a defense. When a turnover happens and (there’s) sudden change, keep them to a field goal instead of a touchdown. We tried to do that today.”
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (1.5 sacks), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (1.5 sacks) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (nine tackles, one sack) also were leaders during another inspired performance on that side of the ball.
But, as has been the case far too often this season, the offense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
Zack Moss got the bulk of the rushing attempts in place of injured Jonathan Taylor and finished with 65 yards on just 12 carries, but the Colts rushed for just 69 yards on 14 attempts overall as they continually found themselves behind the chains.
There’s little time to regroup before a Sunday trip to face another playoff contender in the New York Giants (8-6-1), but Foles said Indianapolis will keep answering the bell.
“I mean, this year for this organization has been very, very unique for everyone involved,” he said. “And I think the big thing in that locker room is guys keep playing, keep showing up to practice, keep grinding, keep working and keep fighting. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted (Monday), and that’s unfortunate.”