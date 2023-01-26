INDIANAPOLIS – The first domino in the 2023 NFL head coaching cycle finally fell Thursday with the Carolina Panthers tabbing Frank Reich as the full-time replacement for Matt Rhule.
Despite having a different starting quarterback in each of his five seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, Reich put together a 40-33-1 overall record and made two playoff appearances – beating the Houston Texans in the wild-card round following the 2018 regular season.
Reich was fired in November following a 26-3 loss at the New England Patriots that dropped Indianapolis to 3-5-1 on the season. The Colts finished 4-12-1 and own the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.
Reich’s downfall in Indy began with the decision to trade for veteran quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reported owner Jim Irsay preferred to find the quarterback of the future in that year’s draft, but Reich successfully lobbied for the acquisition of his former protégé with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz put up decent numbers during his lone season with the Colts, completing 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he was just 33-of-56 (58.9%) for 333 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the final two games of the regular season – losses against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars – that eliminated Indianapolis from playoff contention.
An irate Irsay demanded a change be made at quarterback after the season, leading Wentz to be dealt to the Washington Commanders and to the acquisition of veteran Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.
The belief was Ryan could stabilize the passing game and balance the offense beside All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Instead, the Colts got off to another slow start with a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and a 24-0 loss at the Jaguars in Week 2.
Ryan was benched after a 19-10 loss at the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 23, and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired following a 17-16 loss against the Commanders on Oct. 30.
Reich lost his job a week later after the loss in New England and was replaced by interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who interviewed a second time for the full-time job in Indianapolis on Wednesday despite going 1-7 over the season’s final eight weeks.
According to multiple reports, Saturday remains a favorite of Irsay and a viable contender to become the team’s full-time head coach.
The Colts also were scheduled for a second interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Thursday and have a second interview lined up with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was expected to meet with Indianapolis for a second time Saturday but announced he will stay in his current role. Quinn also interviewed with the Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.
Indianapolis reportedly remains interested in interviewing San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but that could prove to be difficult. He canceled a Saturday interview last week to focus on the divisional playoff game against the Cowboys and can’t speak with the Colts until the Niners season has ended.
Ryans already interviewed with the Texans – who drafted him in the second round out of Alabama in 2006 and where he spent six seasons as a linebacker – and is emerging as a top candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching job.
Indianapolis conducted initial interviews with three coaches participating in Sunday’s conference championship games – Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen – though none had been confirmed for a second interview as of Thursday afternoon.