INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Strachan shined in his 2022 preseason debut, and Dezmon Patmon made a bold case for a roster spot Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
On a day in which the Indianapolis Colts were looking for at least one of the young wide receivers to step up and make a splash, Strachan and Patmon answered the call during a 27-26 exhibition loss against the Detroit Lions.
After getting off to a slow training camp start, Patmon had the best day by far for an Indianapolis receiver this summer. Playing all of the first half and into the third quarter, he caught five passes for 103 yards – including a 50-yard touchdown reception from third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Returning from a knee injury that cost him almost all of the spring and the first two weeks of training camp, Strachan had three catches for 45 yards and a 15-yard touchdown from Ehlinger.
“Strachan had a couple of nice plays there. Patmon had a couple of nice plays,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “(Rookie wide receiver) Alec (Pierce) made a play on a cross route – I don’t know if he had another one – but just really important for those guys to get game reps, competitive reps like that. So good day for them.”
Pierce’s lone reception went for 9 yards and a second-effort first down to keep alive an 11-play opening field goal drive for second-team quarterback Nick Foles.
Pierce likely will be a bigger story during the regular season, but it was Strachan and Patmon who stole the headlines Saturday afternoon.
Patmon’s touchdown reception was the longest play from scrimmage for either team. The third-year wide receiver kept running down field on a bit of a broken play because he trusted Ehlinger would keep the snap alive with his legs.
He wound up making an overhead catch while backpedaling toward the goal line like a baseball center fielder nearing the warning track. Momentum knocked him head over heels, but he had the presence of mind to reach the ball over the goal line for six points before late-arriving Lions safety Kerby Joseph arrived to touch him down.
“I mean, if No. 4 is in, he going to keep the play alive,” Patmon said. “When Sam is out there, I know if there is any type of scramble that I am running to the end zone. That’s exactly what happened. He kept the play alive and threw it out there. I kind of misjudged it a little bit, but it worked out.”
Strachan’s scoring play was less highlight-reel worthy but no less impactful.
Ehlinger laid out a perfect pass in the end zone, and the second-year receiver gave just enough of a nudge to the defensive back to create separation and make the catch.
The touchdown gave the Colts a 13-6 lead with 1:55 remaining in the first half, and in the commotion, Strachan threw the ball wildly into the air. He never found it to keep as a souvenir.
“I have been waiting on it for a long time,” Strachan said of his chance to get back onto the field. “It’s a blessing to be out there with my team. We work so hard, and we have a great momentum moving forward.”
Most of the starters sat out this second preseason game with the teams holding joint practices last week. Pierce, rookie safety Nick Cross and left tackle Matt Pryor were among the most notable names on the field.
Right guard Danny Pinter got the start at center, and tight end Kylen Granson and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis saw significant playing time.
The run game and run defense both fell well short of the standard. Indianapolis managed just 30 yards on 18 carries with D’Vonte Price leading the way with 13 yards on six attempts.
Defensively, the Colts allowed 174 rushing yards and an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
Still, second-year defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo was among the standouts on that side of the ball with a pair of second-half sacks.
But the headliners were the rookie receivers and Ehlinger, who followed up a strong showing in the opener at Buffalo by going 9-of-11 for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Fourth-stringer Jack Coan also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Samson Nacua with 38 seconds remaining, but the 2-point conversion failed. The former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter was 7-of-11 for 83 yards and that score.
Foles was 5-of-6 for 56 yards on the opening drive.
The lasting results, however, belonged to Patmon and Strachan who each made a push to be included on the 53-man roster.
“They did an excellent job,” Ehlinger said. “I know both those guys are young and very talented. It’s good to have Mike back. What a physical freak. Dez had a great day. He’s running the ball really hard, both of those guys.
“Now that Mike’s back, he had a good week of practice. Dez has had a great camp, and it’s paying off in the game.”