INDIANAPOLIS – Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue have only spent a little more than a week together as teammates.
But the 2021 first-round pick has long studied the veteran Ngakoue’s game.
“If you were to go back and look at my interviews in the past and when I was coming out of college, they would ask me who was I watching into the season,” Paye said last week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I would say Yannick because I love the cross chop. I tried to do it in college. The COVID season when everything was shut down – and we got to work out on our own – that’s what I was doing.
“I was practicing that over and over, and I was watching his film. So to have him in the building with me where I can talk with him, like really learn from him how he approached it and stuff like that, is great.”
Ngakoue – who arrived in a March trade from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin – is just one of the many tools at the former Michigan star’s disposal as he prepares for his second season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Paye admits last year was a grind.
Like all rookies, he went straight from his college season into draft prep. Once he was selected by the Colts with the 21st overall pick, it was off to rookie mini-camp, and in the blink of an eye he was preparing for his first professional season in training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park.
The strain was as much mental as it was physical, and there was little to no time to sit back to analyze his game and make in-season adjustments.
“So there’s not really any offseason for a rookie, and then that’s when you run into the ‘rookie wall’ and whatnot,” Paye said. “But now this offseason, (I’m) just really critiquing myself and just watching old film and just knowing what I have to work on. It feels great for me just to see myself.”
There are high hopes for the 23-year-old this year as part of an overhauled defense that hopes to join the league’s elite.
As a rookie, Paye made 15 starts but three of his four sacks came in Weeks 10-12. He finished the year with five hurries and six quarterback knockdowns in addition to the sacks and was generally successful in putting pressure on the pocket.
But he wasn’t happy with his own consistency.
At the suggestion of his financial advisor, Paye read two books throughout the offseason – “Chop Wood, Carry Water” by Joshua Medcalf and “Chase the Lion” by Mark Batterson – that are about the process of setting lofty goals and the mindset needed to achieve them.
It’s changed the way he approaches the game from a mental standpoint.
“I felt like I’ve always been a good technical player,” Paye said, “but when it comes down to straining and diving every play and just being relentless every single play, like, savage – that’s what I want to focus on.”
That mindset will be employed in a new defensive front.
Under new coordinator Gus Bradley, Paye is likely to line up more often in a “Wide 9” stance – positioned well to the outside of the offensive tackle with a more clear and obvious path to the quarterback.
It’s a role in which his new teammate, Ngakoue, has excelled throughout his six-year career and one which should reward a “savage” mentality.
It’s all about aggression, attacking the offensive lineman and getting into the backfield to make plays.
The first steps of the journey have barely begun, but Paye is encouraged by where things are headed.
Last season ended historically poorly for the team with a devastating loss at Jacksonville. But the Colts are now working with a clean slate.
“It’s a total reset,” Paye said. “I think that’s the proper way to approach the season. And then all the D-linemen are here (for offseason workouts), so we’re ready to attack the season.”