INDIANAPOLIS – As Alec Pierce climbed the ladder Saturday afternoon to high point the football on a jump ball in the end zone at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, it was easy to see what the Indianapolis Colts like so much about the rookie wide receiver.
He caught the ball well above the defender’s head, without a joust of any sort, and immediately turned his attention to the boundary. With space running thin between himself and the white line, Pierce did a rapid-fire double tap to get both feet in and secure the touchdown grab.
It was reminiscent of TY Hilton’s mastery of body control and complete understanding of where he is on the field at all times.
This catch, of course, didn’t count. And it came against a fellow rookie who might not even be on the active roster when the regular season begins in September.
But it was a portrait of everything the Colts saw in the former Cincinnati star when they made him the 53rd overall pick in last month’s NFL draft – strong hands, freakish athleticism, physical toughness and mental acuity.
Those traits – along with his 6-foot-3 size and lauded work ethic – help Indianapolis believe Pierce has a high floor and the drive and initiative to increase the chances of reaching his ceiling.
For now, the 22-year-old is focused on showcasing his strengths and making a strong first impression.
“Just being able to go up and make tough catches like that, twist your body and really make a huge catch radius, it just kind of makes it – the quarterback’s able to throw the ball wherever you go to make the play,” Pierce said. “So (you’re) kind of always open that way.”
Pierce was the best player on the field during rookie mini-camp practices both Friday and Saturday, but that should be expected of a team’s first selection.
His day ended a bit prematurely Friday when he left the field with about 20 minutes remaining in the one-hour, 40-minute session because of dehydration issues. He was back Saturday, looking no worse for the wear and making highlight-reel worthy plays.
In addition to his end-zone balancing act on one of the outside practice fields, Pierce added a contested touchdown catch as he went to the ground once practice moved indoors because of rain.
The Colts plan to keep things simple for the rookie at the start, highlighting what he does best. That means in part playing him primarily on the outside, even though they envision a future where he moves around the formation.
During an informal film session with media Friday, general manager Chris Ballard showed several routes Pierce ran in college that have similar counterparts in Indianapolis’ offense.
The hope is his intelligence and high-level playing experience will help ease the transition to the pro game.
“He’s very smart,” Ballard said. “He understands space. He understands where to make himself available to the quarterback. I think he’s going to be a really good route runner when it’s all said and done. It just needs a little work.”
That’s true of many rookies.
Getting off press coverage is another area Pierce will need work on. Ballard believes he’s ahead of some first-year players because his raw power allows him to overcome some slips in technique, but it’s another skill rookies generally need time to master.
All eyes will be on Pierce this fall as the only major addition so far to a receiving corps that produced just one player with more than 400 yards a year ago.
While Michael Pittman Jr. became a breakout star in 2021, the Colts are looking for teammates like Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon to take the next step in their development.
Pierce has an opportunity to earn a starting job out of the gate, and Indianapolis is excited about pairing him with the 6-4 Pittman as a big outside receiver duo.
But this weekend’s mini-camp has helped the rookie understand the long road that lies ahead.
“Just got acclimated to the coaching staff and the playbook, it was really good to kind of learn how everything works with an NFL camp,” Pierce said. “You got to study a lot. You got to do a lot of things on your own to get ready. It’s just a lot. They throw a lot at you.”