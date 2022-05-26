INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. is accustomed to quarterback changes.
After playing with six different starters in four years at Southern California, Pittman already is breaking in his third different starter in as many seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
So what stands out about Matt Ryan to his well-trained eye? Accuracy, for starters.
“Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants,” Pittman said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So you kind of just catch it, turn and then run. So he’s gonna put it where it needs to be.”
There are high expectations for Ryan in Indianapolis. When Pittman was a freshman at USC In 2016, Ryan led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl and was named the NFL’s MVP.
It remains to be seen how much of that quarterback the Colts will see on the field this fall, but the early reviews have been fantastic.
New Indianapolis wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne compared Ryan’s preparation and attention to detail to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Colts head coach Frank Reich went even further.
“I always knew that he was a great passer, but his accuracy, it’s insane,” Reich said. “I mean, it’s insane accurate. So it just reminds me of the Peyton Mannings of the world, the Philip Rivers of the world – just his accuracy, how smart he is, what a natural leader he is. The way he thinks of the game, he really, really keeps it simple. For a guy that smart, he really keeps it simple, and he wants to keep it simple.
“Some guys want to keep adding to the offense. You know what (offensive coordinator) Marcus (Brady), Matt and I and the rest of the guys – we’re talking about what can we take out? Let’s just eliminate the clutter. Let’s just get to the plays that we like.”
Those qualities could manifest themselves in the one trait Reich values most in his offenses – efficiency.
Indianapolis was the ninth-highest scoring team in the NFL last season (26.5 points per game), but the passing game ranked 26th out of the league’s 32 teams in total yards and was 17th with an average of 6.1 yards per attempt.
The league’s second-best starting field position (their own 31.6-yard line) and a running game that ranked second with 2,540 yards and 5.1 yards per carry helped cover those deficiencies.
Ryan’s ability to read the entire field quickly and deliver a ball accurately and on time could go a long way toward fixing what ails the aerial attack in 2022.
“It’s like night and day,” Reich said of the difference a highly accurate passer can make in an offense. “You want run after the catch -- accuracy, run after the catch. You guys know as well as I do it’s a huge thing. So instead of a 6-yard gain, it’s a 10-yard gain. Then you take that over a long season and it adds up to be a lot of yards.
“Everybody’s accurate in this league. All the quarterbacks are accurate, but I think what we’re alluding to – there’s accurate. There’s starting-quarterback accurate, which everybody has in this league. They’re all really good, every one of them. Then there’s another level up there, and that’s the stratosphere that Matt is in. So that just makes us all better.”
Ryan’s skill is one reason the Colts are confident a young wide receiving corps can take a collective step forward this season. Pittman is another.
Though he’s still just 24 years old, the former college captain already is adjusting to a leadership role. He’s tied for the third-longest tenured wide receiver on the 90-man roster and the second oldest.
“I feel like it’s something I did when I was at SC,” Pittman said. “Guys who I had under me like Amon-Ra (St. Brown), Drake (London), I mean, those guys are big-time guys now. Drake was the eighth person taken in the draft. That’s huge. So I’d like to think that I know how to help players come up and build. But, credit to those guys, of course. They did all the work themselves.”
St. Brown was a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2021 and caught 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last season. London was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Falcons in April.
Both served as teammates and under studies to Pittman during their days with the Trojans, and the results are impressive.
But Pittman is still growing himself.
After an injury-riddled rookie year, he broke out with 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season. Those were big improvements over his first-year totals of 40 receptions, 503 yards and one score.
This spring, there are technical aspects of route running he’s focused on to become sharper and more efficient after the catch. He’s also hoping to use some of the experience he’s gained over the past two years to pad his bag of tricks.
“I’m just trying to take that next step,” Pittman said. “Because last year I said that I was going to double every single category, and then I did that. So this year I’m just trying to build on that and become that definite Receiver 1 that everybody talks about.
“Everybody has their own definition, and I think that I am that, so I just gotta go ahead and prove that to other people with whatever they think that it is, whether it’s yards, whatever. So I’m just trying to make that next jump.”