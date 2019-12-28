INDIANAPOLIS – Eight years ago, the Indianapolis Colts ended a dreadful season in Jacksonville with a loss that changed the face of the franchise.
Vice chairman Bill Polian and his son, Chris — the team’s general manager — were fired the next day. And head coach Jim Caldwell soon followed them out the door.
But the news that really drew headlines revolved around the quarterback position.
Peyton Manning, one of the greatest ever to play in the NFL, was recovering from neck surgery and struggling to regain strength in his throwing arm. The draft offered a generational talent in Stanford’s Andrew Luck, and the Colts had a difficult decision to make.
In March, Indianapolis officially cut ties with Manning – a move that would have been unthinkable less than nine months earlier when the five-time MVP signed a contract extension on the opening day of training camp at Anderson University.
A month later, Luck was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, and nothing ever again was the same.
As the Colts prepare to return to Jacksonville for a relatively meaningless season finale Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS), the franchise has reached the twilight of another quarterback era.
Luck’s sudden retirement in August, just over two weeks before the start of the regular season, set in motion one of the strangest seasons in recent memory.
It will conclude against the Jaguars with big questions again swirling about Indianapolis’ future under center. But the options aren’t nearly as attractive this time around. And the end result isn’t likely to be as epic.
The Colts (7-8) must decide whether 27-year-old Jacoby Brissett’s intangibles, including legendary toughness and genuine leadership, outweigh his on-field struggles. He’s completed just 52.6 percent of his passes over the past three games, and he’s averaging 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
Those have to be alarming numbers for a coaching staff that has repeatedly preached accuracy and efficiency as the hallmark of its offensive system.
Indianapolis is projected to have more than $100 million in salary cap space this offseason, so an addition through free agency or a trade certainly isn’t out of the question. But general manager Chris Ballard far prefers to build through the draft.
It’s hard to envision him deviating from that philosophy at the game’s most important position, but there’s no generational prospect awaiting in April’s draft to come riding in on a white horse and save the day.
Even if there was, he almost certainly would be out of the Colts’ reach. Indianapolis currently is slated to pick 16th overall in next spring’s draft. A win at Jacksonville could drop the team as low as 18th. A loss could cause the pick to rise as high as 12th.
That’s the real impact of Sunday’s game, although it does have some playoff implications. A Colts’ victory is part of a four-game parlay the Oakland Raiders need to hit to cash in a two percent chance of claiming the AFC’s final postseason berth.
Neither that possibility nor its own draft status will play into Indianapolis’ game day approach, however.
The Colts’ lone objective is clear and simple: Beat the Jaguars (5-10).
“We’re all competitors,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “Nobody wants to go out and lose any game. Obviously, the goal is the playoffs. But throughout the season the goals change. So right now our goal is to go 1-0 this week and finish 8-8, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Hines was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week after returning three punts for a franchise-record 195 yards and two touchdowns during a 38-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers in the home finale.
If nothing else, that game proved head coach Frank Reich still has the attention of his team. He gave an impassioned speech about finishing the season like professionals and building momentum for 2020 at the beginning of the practice week.
Indianapolis responded with its highest point total of the season and its largest margin of victory.
Reich now is asking his team to cap the campaign with a similar effort.
“We are just looking forward to finishing strong against Jacksonville,” he said. “(We’ve) had a really good week, and I feel like the guys have been dialed in and have had a good week of preparation.”
The Colts rushed for a season-high 264 yards during a 33-13 win against Jacksonville on Nov. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and they need just 2 yards Sunday to reach a preseason goal of 2,000 rushing yards for the season.
It’s also been five years since Indianapolis has been victorious at TIAA Bank Field, a relative eternity against an AFC South opponent.
So there is motivation available if the players are willing to look for it.
As an uncertain offseason approaches, Reich wants his players to focus on the opportunity at hand. In a league where annual change is the only constant, he wants them to believe what they do Sunday will echo into the new year.
And the message appears to have been received.
“Obviously, playoffs are out the picture, but there’s still a lot to gain as a still relatively young team and to help us remember where we were, what we were able to accomplish even though in the big scheme of things it didn’t really matter a whole lot,” center Ryan Kelly said of this week’s goals, “what we were able to accomplish at the very end of the season to hopefully get to where we want to be next year.”
