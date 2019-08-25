REACTION: Teammates, players react to Andrew Luck's retirement

Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football on Saturday after his Colts faced the Chicago Bears in their third preseason game. Here's how teammates, players and others reacted:
Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019
Andrew Luck's final season was one of his finest. pic.twitter.com/PLL5S6AISl— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019
23,671 pass yards. 171 pass TD. 4x Pro Bowler. 2018 Comeback Player of the Year.Congrats on an incredible career, Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/OqIEdKbKkH— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019
Drew Brees on Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL #Saints pic.twitter.com/nqYxiBr48v— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2019
"It's a bummer for the NFL."Congrats on a fantastic career, Andrew Luck! pic.twitter.com/YDHx6y8pdp— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 25, 2019
#Texans CB Johnathan Joseph on Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL: "I'm just praying that everything is ok with him...a lot of times the game wears down on you." pic.twitter.com/n6GRx97ZOP— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 25, 2019
#Texans DE J.J. Watt with nothing but respect for the decision by Andrew Luck to retire: "I think it takes an immense amount of courage and an immense amount of self reflection and a lot of guts to do what he's doing" pic.twitter.com/wVdyRwuJrW— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 25, 2019
#Colts legend @ReggieWayne_17 offering his support for Andrew Luck’s retirement decision. pic.twitter.com/pWOE1OGCpt— Jason Spells (@JasonSpells) August 25, 2019
Jerry Jones: "I hope he becomes President of the United States."Dak Prescott + Cowboys react to Andrew Luck retirement, for @usatodaysports 👇 https://t.co/G04mQya4vg— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 25, 2019
In light of @AdamSchefter’s tweet regarding Andrew Luck retiring from the @NFL.. my thoughts pic.twitter.com/LcYmr56Oqw— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019
Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019
Just listened to Lucks retirement. I am shocked just as you are but I 100% understand, support & applaud. We play a kids game for a living & there is a wonderful life to be lived outside of football. Thank you Andrew for being a warrior & being a great teammate. Love you brother.— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019
Luck didn’t quit on his team. Luck went through a brick wall a thousand times for his team & always took the heat like a champ. Selfless. True pro.Go get your health & joy back brother!!! Thank you for everything you did for the team & city of Indy!#ThankYouLuck— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019
😱😱😱😱 Einer der besten Menschen den ich jemals kennenlernen durfte...Ich wünsche dir nur das beste für dein Leben nach dem Football🙏 #stillshocked #kannsnichtglauben #rannfl #nfl https://t.co/b8zYiz8DNq— Björn Werner (@BjoernWerner) August 25, 2019
I love Luck-love em. But players DREAM of the chance Brissett now has in front on him. I was told as a young player in the league-most guys get one shot-be ready to throw your best haymaker. You’ve got a good team around you kid-go make you dreams a reality. @Colts— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 25, 2019
“He loves the game of football, so I just wish him the best.”QB @KHoagie8 on his fellow @StanfordFball alum Andrew Luck: pic.twitter.com/s8nxG7v91D— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2019
Patrick Mahomes on Andrew Luck retiring: "I know that he's going to make the right decision for himself and his family for sure." #Chiefs #AndrewLuckRetirement pic.twitter.com/keU5tF1DEq— Kristen Carver (@NPNowCarver) August 25, 2019
Sending love out to Andrew Luck.. tough competitor and great quarterback. Much respect! It’s never easy but sometimes you have to do what’s best for you. Some will understand, others won’t. Either way going out your way is always the best way.— Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 25, 2019
Andrew Luck’s retirement comes to all of us rather awkwardly. Yet, a heart and body screams “no more” is heard louder on the inside than out. The lion of a competitor...roars no more. Andrew has so much life to live & days to give. Cheers to his sincerity to himself & his team.— 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) August 25, 2019
And Russell with some thoughts on Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/28BFrZdJ0F— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 25, 2019