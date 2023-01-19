INDIANAPOLIS – Make it a baker’s dozen.
Brian Callahan became the 13th candidate connected to the Indianapolis Colts’ open head coaching position with a report Thursday from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the team has requested an interview with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator.
The son of Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan – a former head coach in the NFL and at Nebraska -- Brian Callahan is a football lifer. At just 38 years old, he’s already served under a diverse group of offensive minds including Josh McDaniels, Gary Kubiak, Jim Caldwell and Jon Gruden.
Among the quarterbacks he’s tutored are Peyton Manning, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. And he’s already coached in three Super Bowls – winning with Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
With Callahan as the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2016-17, Stafford had two of his most productive seasons -- completing 65.5% of his passes for 8,773 yards with 53 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Callahan also has helped guide Burrow through the first three seasons of his NFL career, though he is not the game day play caller in Cincinnati.
When Callahan became the Bengals’ offensive coordinator under head coach Zac Taylor in 2019, he outlined some of his offensive principals.
“I think you always start out with a core philosophy of what you want your offense to be as far as you’re always going to want to run the ball. You’re going to want to pass protect. You’re going to want to run block,” Callahan told the Bengals’ website. “All the fundamental things are always going to be there, so you always start there. And within those fundamentals and what you believe philosophically is going to be a core of plays.
“Those core of plays may never change. You might have the same core plays for 30 years and they never change. They are going to start somewhere, but ultimately where it evolves to and how we implement is going to depend largely on the skill set of the players and what they do best.”
Callahan got his coaching start as an offensive assistant with the Broncos under McDaniels in 2010. He stayed with that franchise through 2015, working under head coaches John Fox and Kubiak and coaching in two Super Bowls.
Caldwell hired him as the quarterbacks coach in Detroit in 2016, and he joined Gruden in the same position with the Oakland Raiders two years later.
The Bengals ranked seventh in scoring (26.1 points per game) and eighth in yards (339.3 per game) this season.
Cincinnati travels to face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoff round Sunday.
The Colts announced Thursday they have completed an interview with interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
He became the eighth candidate to complete an interview joining Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Indianapolis special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
Johnson has since informed teams he intends to remain in Detroit.
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale are expected to interview with the Colts on Sunday, and the team also has requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
The Giants visit the Eagles in the divisional round Saturday night, and the Cowboys visit the 49ers on Sunday.