INDIANAPOLIS – Shane Steichen’s first major hire is nearly complete.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday the Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal with Jim Bob Cooter to become the team’s offensive coordinator.
The move adds to the growing infrastructure in place for the rookie quarterback likely to arrive in April’s draft.
Cooter helped develop first-year starter Jalen Hurts as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 – Steichen’s first year as the team’s offensive coordinator -- and was a part of Trevor Lawrence’s big second-year jump as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ passing game coordinator last season.
He previously spent time in Indianapolis as an offensive assistant coach from 2009-11 – his first job in the NFL – and served as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18, the first two seasons under former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.
Cooter overlapped with Indianapolis legend Peyton Manning during the quarterback’s final three seasons with the Colts and rejoined Manning as an offensive assistant during his first season with the Denver Broncos in 2013.
The 38-year-old has developed a reputation as a passing game specialist and quarterback tutor.
During Super Bowl 50 media day in 2016, Manning told the Detroit Free Press that Cooter was highly detail-oriented in his film study and was a valuable resource in both Indianapolis and Denver.
The two also are alumni of the University of Tennessee.
“I used to see Jim Bob when I’d go back to Knoxville,” Manning told the Free Press. “I went back to Knoxville every summer to work out with the team, so I knew Jim Bob then as a player who was there, and Coach (Phillip) Fullmer always told me, ‘This guy’s going to be a coach.’ Some guys you can just tell that way.”
Cooter interviewed earlier this offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position, and Fowler reported the Carolina Panthers also had interest in him for the same role.
Cooter will become the third offensive coach hired by Steichen.
According to The Athletic, University of Cincinnati offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tom Manning will rejoin Indianapolis as tight ends coach. He served in the same role on Frank Reich’s inaugural staff with the Colts in 2018.
The 39-year-old spent six years as the offensive coordinator at Iowa State (2016-17 and 2019-22) and was hired in the same role with the Bearcats on Jan. 9.
DeAndre Smith also will join Indianapolis’ staff in a yet-to-be named role.
The 54-year-old got his start as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana State in 1999 but has been coaching running backs since moving on to Northern Illinois in 2001. He was the running backs coach at UNLV in 2009 when Steichen was an offensive graduate assistant.
Smith was Purdue’s running backs coach in 2016 and got his first job in the NFL under head coach Brian Daboll as the running backs coach for the New York Giants last season.