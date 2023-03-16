A busy offseason for the Indianapolis Colts continued Thursday with perhaps its most impactful move yet.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported quarterback Gardner Minshew is expected to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Colts.
The move will reunite Minshew with Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen, his offensive coordinator for the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Minshew made four starts with the Eagles, going 1-3 while completing 62.5% of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
He entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Washington State in 2019.
Known for his unique fashion sense, iconic facial hair and outgoing personality, Minshew quickly became a fan favorite in Jacksonville prior to the team selecting former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021.
Minshew was traded to Philadelphia just before the start of the 2021 regular season after it became apparent Lawrence would win the starting job.
He made 20 starts and posted a 7-13 record for the Jaguars, completing 62.9% of his passes for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
In Indianapolis, he’ll likely be asked to provide a bridge to a rookie quarterback expected to arrive in next month’s draft.
His overall experience and knowledge of Steichen’s offense should benefit the quarterback room as the Colts prepare for their seventh different Week 1 starter in as many seasons.