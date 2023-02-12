INDIANAPOLIS – As an exhaustive search nears its end, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly have settled on their next head coach.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday the team has begun informing candidates they are out of the running and plans to sign Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII.
The Colts – who initially announced Josh McDaniels as their head coach five years ago only to have him back out of the job days later – have not confirmed the report.
Indianapolis is unlikely to make any official statement until a contract is signed.
Steichen called plays for the league’s third-ranked offense in scoring (28.1 points per game) and yards (389.1 per game) this season in Philadelphia.
He was influential in the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed 165 times for 760 yards and 13 scores in his second full season as a starter.
Steichen also helped develop rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2020. Herbert completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was named The Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Herbert is a more traditional pocket-passer while Hurts is a modern duel-threat quarterback, and Steichen was able to craft offenses to highlight both players’ strengths.
That background likely was enticing to a Colts front office expected to draft a quarterback in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.
The fact Steichen aided in the development of two recent young starters with such disparate backgrounds made him unique among the 13 confirmed candidates who received at least one interview during Indianapolis’ search.
And it’s not the only unique aspect of the 37-year-old’s resume.
A former quarterback at UNLV, Steichen began his coaching career as an offensive assistant at Louisville under defensive-minded head coach Charlie Strong in 2010.
His first job in the NFL, however, was as a defensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers in 2011. It was a way to get his foot in the door and unlocked a different perspective for Steichen.
“The way defensive coaches looked at offensive football and how they dissect it from how they wanted to cover guys defensively and what offenses did and looking at their tendencies and how they broke an offense down was very intriguing to me,” he told the “Eagles Insider” podcast on the team’s website in 2021. “Just to be a part of that for two years was invaluable because now when I flip back on the offensive side of the ball in 2013, I had a great understanding of what defenses were trying to do defensively to take away certain things and the coverage techniques they played and how they wanted to match routes up.”
Steichen returned to the offensive side as a quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns under head coach Rob Chudzinski – a former Colts offensive coordinator – in 2013.
He returned to San Diego in the same role in 2014 and began moving up the ranks. Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was named interim offensive coordinator in 2019 after Ken Whisenhunt was fired.
The Chargers ranked 18th in scoring (24 points per game) but were ninth in yards (382.1 per game) during his one full season as offensive coordinator in 2020.
In 2021, former Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni hired Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles.
If Steichen is officially hired by the Colts, he’ll replace Frank Reich – a former Philadelphia offensive coordinator – who was 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances in parts of five seasons in Indianapolis.
Reich was hired last month as the Carolina Panthers head coach.
There were no immediate reports on potential coaching staff hires for Steichen, but he did spend four seasons with the Chargers coaching alongside current Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and much of his defensive staff.