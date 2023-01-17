INDIANAPOLIS – The list of known candidates to become the next Indianapolis Colts head coach reached an even dozen Tuesday.
The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Indianapolis has requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
The former Atlanta Falcons’ head coach would become the fourth candidate coaching in this weekend’s divisional playoff round – joining New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans – and he’d be the second of the 12 with previous head coaching experience – joining Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
Quinn was 43-42 over parts of six seasons with the Falcons, leading Atlanta to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season where it blew the biggest lead in the title game’s history in a loss against the New England Patriots.
Quinn was fired after getting off to an 0-5 start in 2020. Morris finished out the season as the interim head coach.
Quinn’s Cowboys defense ranked fifth in scoring (20.1 points per game) and 12th in yards allowed (330.2 per game) this season. Dallas ranked seventh in scoring (21.1) and 19th in yards (351) during Quinn’s first season with the franchise last year.
The 52-year-old was a defensive lineman at Div. II Salisbury State from 1990-93 and began his coaching career as the defensive line coach at William & Mary in 1994.
Quinn moved on to the same position at Virginia Military Institute in 1995 and Hofstra (1996-99).
He was promoted to defensive coordinator at Hofstra in 2000 and joined the NFL as defensive quality control coach with San Francisco in 2001. Quinn was promoted to defensive line coach in 2004 and served in the same role for the Miami Dolphins (2005-06) and New York Jets (2007-08).
In 2009, Quinn was hired as the assistant head coach/defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks.
He briefly returned to the college game as the defensive coordinator at Florida (2011-12) before rejoining the Seahawks as defensive coordinator in 2013.
Two years later, he was named head coach of the Falcons.
Indianapolis interviewed seven candidates last week – Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Morris, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
Interviews also are expected to be completed with Kafka, Martindale, Ryans and Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
Quinn also is expected to interview with the Broncos for their head coaching job this week.
The Cowboys visit the 49ers on Sunday.