INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another report of an unorthodox move for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday interim head coach Jeff Saturday has tabbed 30-year-old Parks Frazier as his de facto offensive coordinator.
The Colts have not confirmed the report.
Frazier would call the offensive plays Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first coach to do so for the Colts other than Frank Reich since 2017.
Saturday said during his introductory news conference Monday he hadn’t yet determined who the play caller would be but was interviewing coaches on the staff for the position.
“Listen, the great part about this – and I’ll just say this – there are fantastic coaches on this staff and men who have done this a long time,” Saturday said Monday night. “There’s former head coaches, but there are guys in that offensive room who have called a lot of games and a lot of plays. There’s a lot of men who have put a lot of time into this.
“I have no fear I will pick the right guy, and we will ride with it. I’m excited about the opportunity. I’m just trying to get a grasp of what their needs would be for them and how I can support them in doing that, and we’ll make a move.”
Frazier has no prior play calling experience, but he spent much of the past 4½ seasons working very closely with Reich.
A former Murray State quarterback, Frazier joined Indianapolis as the assistant to the head coach in 2018 after three seasons as a low-level assistant coach on college staffs at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State.
In 2020, Frazier was promoted to offensive quality control coach, and he spent last year as the assistant quarterbacks coach. Prior to this season, Frazier added pass game specialist to his job title.
Now he’s poised to essentially become a first-time offensive coordinator under first-time head coach Saturday.
Frazier has plenty of play calling support surrounding him.
Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich was a head coach in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts from 2012-16 and offensive coordinator with the Montreal Alouettes (2008-11).
A former Maryland quarterback, Milanovich also served as an offensive coordinator in NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire (2005) and Cologne Centurions (2006).
Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery was the head coach at East Carolina (2016-18) and an offensive coordinator at Duke (2014-15) and Maryland (2019-20). The former Duke wide receiver is well respected as an up-and-coming offensive mind.
Tight ends coach Klayton Adams also served as a co-offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2018.