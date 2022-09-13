INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will waive kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and sign a pair of potential replacements to the practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal in overtime during Sunday’s 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans and sent consecutive kickoffs out of bounds in the fourth quarter and overtime to give the Texans’ starting field position at their own 40-yard line.
No replacement was immediately named. Instead, the Colts will allow a competition to continue between a pair of familiar faces.
Chase McLaughlin replaced veteran Adam Vinatieri after the latter’s injury in 2019 and lost a competition to Blankenship for the full-time job during training camp the following year. Lucas Havrisik is an undrafted free agent out of Arizona who took part in the team’s rookie mini-camp this spring.
In just six games over the past two seasons, Blankenship was 13-of-17 on field goal tries with a long of 48 yards.
He missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 last year then spent the rest of the season on injured reserve with a hip ailment.
In early 2021, Blankenship missed a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter of a 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card playoff game.
The 25-year-old was 45-of-54 (83.3%) overall in parts of three seasons with Indianapolis. Blankenship’s career long was 53 yards, but he was just 1-of-4 on kicks beyond 50 yards.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was asked Monday if he still had unwavering faith in the kicking game.
“Listen, everything wavers,” he said. “A player’s confidence in his own ability wavers. That’s nothing new in this business. That’s one of the crazy things about this business that I love so much – that, no matter who you are, if you play long enough, you’re going to have a bad day or bad days. Your confidence is going to waver. It’s how you respond to that – and it’s everybody. There’s no exception.
“To me, there’s no exceptions to that. The greatest players in the world, their confidence wavers. So, obviously as we evaluate (the kicking situation) and how we feel about it, you consider all those things. And then it’s a question of, hey, a guy had a bad day, can he bounce back? Do we have the patience for a guy to bounce back? Those are the things you think through and talk through.”
After much discussion and a Tuesday tryout that included at least four kickers, the Colts decided not to be patient.
McLaughlin was 5-of-6 in place of Vinatieri three years ago, including 2-for-2 beyond 50 yards. The 26-year-old out of Illinois is 8-of-9 from 50 yards or more during a career that includes stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
McLaughlin played in 16 games for the Browns last year – the longest stretch of his three-year career with a single franchise – but finished just 15-of-21 (71.4%) on field goal attempts. All six of his misses came between 40 and 49 yards (4-for-10).
McLaughlin is 37-of-49 (75.5%) for his career on field goals and 67-of-69 on extra points. He is 10-of-21 from 40 to 49 yards.
Havrisik has yet to make his NFL debut. He connected on just 64.2% of his field-goal attempts at Arizona and was 7-of-13 beyond 50 yards with a career-long of 57 yards – which is a school record.