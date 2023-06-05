INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL reportedly is investigating Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for a violation of the league’s gambling policy.
The news was first reported without naming the player by Sports Handle’s Matt Rybaltowski on Monday afternoon. ESPN’s Stephen Holder and David Purdum later reported Rodgers is the target of the investigation.
According to the Sports Handle report, Rodgers placed “pervasive” wagers during the 2022 season and into 2023. Many of those bets reportedly were made inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, and an unspecified number reportedly were made on the Colts.
ESPN independently confirmed Rodgers bet on his own team. There was no immediate report as to whether any bet was made on Indianapolis to lose.
NFL rules permit players to bet on non-league games, but wagers are prohibited inside team facilities and while traveling on any team-related business.
Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams – the 12th overall draft pick in 2022 – and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions in April for betting on non-NFL games inside the practice facility. Another Lions receiver, Quintez Cephus, along with Detroit safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney received indefinite suspensions of at least one year for gambling violations.
Cephus and Moore were subsequently released.
Calvin Ridley – the 26th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 – was suspended for the 2022 season after wagering on parlays that included NFL games, but reportedly none involving his team, while on the non-football injury list in 2021.
Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November and re-instated this spring.
Mirroring trends across the nation, the NFL has had a more open relationship with organized gambling in recent years.
In 2017, league owners approved the move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, and last season there were four teams with sportsbooks operating inside their stadiums.
This spring, owners voted to allow sportsbooks to operate inside stadiums in states where gambling is legal. That encompasses 17 teams, including the Colts.
If the investigation determines Rodgers violated the gambling policy, he’ll likely face a lengthy suspension.
The 25-year-old was in line for an increased role this season after starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and part-time starter Brandon Facyson returned to the Raiders as a free agent.
A sixth-round pick out of Massachusetts in 2020, Rodgers made a career-high nine starts last season and finished with 34 tackles, three passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
In three seasons overall, he’s made 10 starts and recorded 90 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.
Rodgers is entering the final season of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.