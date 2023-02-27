Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.