INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks remaining in the regular season. But the team still had a newsworthy Sunday while the NFC and AFC championship games were played.
Two new finalists were reported in the head coaching search – bringing the total to six – and it was revealed All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opted for surgery on his injured ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Taylor underwent a procedure known as arthroscopic debridement Wednesday to clean out the ankle. Common recovery time is four to six weeks.
Taylor will be in the final year of his rookie contract for the 2023 season. He’s coming off the worst season of his three-year career, with the ankle injury sidelining him for six games and limiting him in others.
Taylor finished with 861 rushing yards and just four rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry in 2022. He led the league with 1,811 yards and 18 scores in 2021 while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
Speaking with the media on Jan. 9 – the day after the season ended – Taylor said the ankle was feeling much better but didn’t rule out surgery.
It promises to be a busy offseason for the 24-year-old. The Colts often have extended star players with one year remaining on their contracts, and Taylor will be motivated to bounce back from a subpar season in any event.
Indianapolis, of course, also is likely to have major changes on the coaching staff as it attempts to rebound from a 4-12-1 record, and the team could bring in a rookie quarterback to run the offense.
Taylor hopes to be a force for stability amidst the chaos.
“No. 1 is how can I contribute to the team, as far as what can I spread throughout this locker room?” Taylor said Jan. 9. “I think, being a leader on the team, you kind of think of ways (of) how can I influence the rest of the team in a positive manner? How can I help elevate the guys that I play around?
“I use basketball as an example. When you have a great guy on the floor, they talk about how he elevates everyone around him. What can I do next season in order to elevate everyone around me and especially in the running back room?”
The head coach Taylor will provide that leadership under remains a mystery.
The Colts completed second interviews with interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale last week.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Indianapolis also will bring in Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for a second interview this week, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will come in for a second interview Monday.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also is believed to still be in the mix as reports last week indicated the Colts hope to compile a list of seven or eight finalists.