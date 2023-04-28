INDIANAPOLIS – A genuine connection was forged between Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts throughout the pre-draft process.
General manager Chris Ballard said the team knew the quarterback was the right fit as a person shortly after their first workout. And Richardson said Friday he couldn’t help but fall in love with the people inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center during his top-30 visit.
The bond was especially strong between first-year head coach Shane Steichen – who helped develop Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts over the past two years as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator – and the 20-year-old passer.
Even if Richardson’s already looking for a measure of revenge in friendly competition.
“I like Coach Steichen a lot,” Richardson said during his introductory news conference. “I love him. I’m kind of mad at him right now. He beat me bowling when I was here on my visit. So that kind of got to me.”
The comment was made with a smile, and it provided a bit of levity to help break the ice.
But it also reveals something about Richardson’s personality – and his priorities. Family and relationships carry utmost importance in his life.
Even on his first official day on the job, it’s clear Richardson already is getting comfortable in his new home.
“It feels good,” Richardson said. “At first, you don’t want to jump into it too soon and get your hopes up too high because you never know how the draft can go. You never know where you’re going to get picked or what happens with certain teams. When I came here, it did feel different when I came here for my visit.
“Everybody felt like family, and you had no choice but to love this place and love the people here in the building. That’s what attracted me the most. Once I realized they were getting me, I was definitely excited.”
The quarterback walked off owner Jim Irsay’s jet late in the afternoon accompanied by a handful of people who will help to form his support staff as he moves to Indianapolis.
Richardson’s entire life to this point has been spent in Florida. He played youth football in talent-rich Miami – where he wore the No. 5 he hopes to don for the Colts – and starred at Eastside High School in Gainesville before signing with the hometown University of Florida.
Among the interested parties watching his introduction to the media and preparing to move to the Hoosier State were his mother LaShawnda Cleare and brothers Ferrell Cleare and Corey Carter. Along with others including manager Vernell Brown and agent Deiric Jackson, they’ll help the new face of the franchise transition to his new life.
“It’s definitely going to keep me grounded,” Richardson said. “They’ve been with me my whole life helping me get here to this point. Just making sure I have them in my corner, keeping me grounded and letting me remember who I am as a person and not just about my ball and why I’m doing it.
“I do it for my family. I do it because I want to be great. So it just keeps me grounded and lets me know what I’m working towards.”
Steichen figures to be a huge part of the welcoming party.
His work with Hurts helped him land the job with the Colts, and comparisons between the two quarterbacks are inevitable. But Steichen cautions against playing that game.
“I’m not going to compare anybody,” he said. “I think Anthony Richardson is Anthony Richardson. He’s his own person. I don’t like to compare.”
It’s only natural, however, to draw parallels between the two quarterbacks’ playing styles.
As much as has been made about Richardson’s 53.8% completion rate last year with the Gators, his deep ball has been very impressive. There’s no question about his arm strength, and there are plenty of examples of elite ball placement in the deep game on his tape.
Then there’s the running aspect.
Richardson’s initial impact figures to come primarily with his legs.
“When a guy can run and add that element to your offense, it’s a big plus,” Steichen said. “It puts stress on defenses, and obviously he has that capability. I just wouldn’t sleep on his throwing ability, either. That ball comes out pretty now. He can spin it.
“He’s got a huge arm, and he’s made some huge plays in the pass game. We’re excited to work with him.”
The feeling is mutual.
It’s hard to imagine a year ago Richardson was a 19-year-old college sophomore hoping to become a full-time starter for the first time.
His rise to the top of this draft class was rapid and inevitable. Players with his mix of size, speed and athleticism are few and far between.
In a video released by the Colts, chief personnel executive Morocco Brown called Richardson a “generational talent.”
Richardson has remained hungry and humble throughout the process. He sees his arrival in Indianapolis not as the destination but as the beginning of a new journey.
“I always dreamed about getting to the NFL, but I didn’t realize it was going to happen so soon,” Richardson said. “… I was just 19 last year and only started one game, and that game wasn’t the best. I didn’t think it was going to happen this soon, but God had other plans for me, and now look at me, I’m a Colt.”