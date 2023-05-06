INDIANAPOLIS – It was the kind of throw dreams are built around.
Late in Saturday afternoon’s rookie mini-camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, quarterback Anthony Richardson uncorked the pass everyone had been waiting to see.
The ball seemed to reach an impossible height at its apex before falling on a near perfect arc into the waiting arms of former Illinois wide receiver Kody Case, competing this weekend on a tryout basis for the Indianapolis Colts.
Nearest estimates put the completion at 55 yards, by far the longest of the two practices open to media during the three-day mini-camp.
But the real value lies in what the throw represents: Hope.
Taken with the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Richardson is the highest selection for Indianapolis since former quarterback Andrew Luck went No. 1 overall in 2012.
That will help fuel speculation throughout the preseason about when the 20-year-old will make his first start.
With an uneven performance in just 13 career starts at Florida under his belt, there are those who believe Richardson could benefit from a redshirt season this fall.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has attempted to manage the hype surrounding the new franchise quarterback, and that led to early predictions the team could be following a similar line of thinking.
But both owner Jim Irsay and head coach Shane Steichen have repeatedly stated they believe the best way for the rookie to learn is to play – opening the door to the possibility of a far earlier debut than expected.
It will be some time before a true gauge of Richardson’s readiness can be formed, but the quarterback is off to a good start.
“He’s got a great presence about him,” Steichen said. “He’s got a great bounce in his step. He’s always smiling, always got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off it, but it’s been really good to see.”
Richardson has made no effort to hide that enthusiasm on the field.
During his first two professional practices, he’s been in nearly constant motion.
Whether he’s shadowing his throwing motion between reps, playfully hitting a tackling dummy during a changeover between fields or constructively chiding himself after a poor throw or missed opportunity, the quarterback most resembles a kid voraciously trying to improve at the game he loves.
Which isn’t far from reality.
“I’m excited,” Richardson said. “I’ve been all smiles. I’ve been grateful to be here. I’m extremely thankful to be here. It’s exciting. All I’ve got to worry about is football and making sure I’m doing the right things in life.
“That’s the best part. I get to play with great guys and got great coaches, so I’m very thankful for this organization, and I’m happy.”
It will take more than impressive deep passes against fellow rookies and boundless enthusiasm for Richardson to beat out veteran Gardner Minshew and become Indianapolis’ seventh different Week 1 starter in as many years.
But the rookie is no stranger to high expectations or challenging circumstances.
His redshirt freshman season at Florida came during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. A year later, he suffered a strained hamstring, a concussion and a torn meniscus while making just one start.
When Richardson finally won the full-time starting job as a 19-year-old last spring, he had the added responsibility of learning a new offense under first-year Gators head coach Billy Napier.
He now believes the whole experience might have left him better prepared for early life in the NFL.
“Adjusting throughout my college career, getting new coaches all the time, learning new coaching styles, new playbooks, stuff in that sort – it kind of helps you adapt and adjust to certain things,” Richardson said. “Coming here and just getting a feel for the coaches and adapting to how they coach me, how they communicate, I think I’ve been doing that pretty well.”
The immediate challenge ahead is to master the playbook and prepare to join the veterans when full offseason practices begin in three weeks.
Richardson will soon move to Indianapolis and establish a residence outside of Florida for the first time in his life. There’s a new city to explore, a new fan base to meet and a new locker room to win over.
All eyes will be on how quickly Richardson can adequately balance each of his new tasks and begin transferring his prodigious physical skills into consistent on-field success.
It’s a lot to put on any young man’s shoulders, but it’s just another challenge Richardson is hungry to accept.
The rookies will wrap their mini-camp Sunday, and the quarterback already can’t wait to get back to work.
“I believe the rookies have to leave next week, and we can’t be in the building,” Richardson said, “but if I was able to stay, I would definitely stay because I’m excited to be here, and I don’t think I want to leave.”