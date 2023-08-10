WESTFIELD – It’s time to see what Anthony Richardson can do.
That was the message sent by Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Thursday when he named the No. 4 overall pick the starting quarterback for Saturday’s preseason opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
“Want to just see where he’s at,” Steichen said of the decision-making process. “Get him out there – and he’s been doing a nice job – get him out there with the guys and go from there.”
Richardson has been competing throughout training camp with veteran Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback role. That competition will continue beyond Saturday’s exhibition game.
Richardson has taken all the snaps with the first team in five of the Colts’ nine practices in which he has participated at Grand Park, and he split the first-team reps with Minshew in a sixth session.
It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the rookie.
Thursday marked another dip in the track when he finished 5-for-12 in 11-on-11 drills working with the first team. But he did throw an impressive touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – that’s already gone viral on social media – in 7-on-7 work.
For training camp overall, Richardson is 51-of-83 (61.4%) with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in 11-on-11 work. He’s 27-of-50 (54%) with five touchdowns and two interceptions when running the first-team offense.
Saturday brings a new challenge, one that comes without a red non-contact jersey and with television cameras recording the quarterback’s every move.
It’s one Richardson is eager to embrace.
“I get to go out there and showcase what I’m able to do with the ones a little bit,” Richardson said. “First NFL experience – I’m excited for it, but it’s the same rodeo. Just get to play ball again.”
Steichen expects the starters to play about one quarter but added snaps for individual players will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Richardson learned he’ll get the nod against the Bills just minutes before Thursday’s indoor practice began.
It means Minshew – who has 24 career regular-season starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles – will begin his Indianapolis tenure on the bench.
The easy going Mississippi native took the news in stride and offered some advice for his 21-year-old teammate.
“I think the goal is just to go out there and try to win, lead your team to win,” Minshew said. “I think you can get caught up in everything else. Just try to go score. Try to go win each drive and win each play. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Richardson made just 13 starts during his college career at Florida, and the Colts have noted a lack of experience as his greatest hurdle since draft day in April.
The rookie has been consistently praised by teammates for his work ethic and maturity, but Saturday will be the first time many fans have seen him play in an Indianapolis uniform.
If the moment is overwhelming for him, Richardson is hiding it well.
“It lets me know where I’m at, so I’m definitely excited to go against a different opponent instead of going against (linebackers) Zaire (Franklin) and Shaq Leonard every single day,” he said. “I’m excited to get to play football again against a new opponent, and we’ll see what happens.”
Richardson said he’s looking forward to taking his first hit and feeling like he’s playing football again.
There’s a natural concern about allowing the quarterback to showcase his elite rushing ability while also making sure he’s protected for the regular-season.
It’s a balancing act the coaching staff has been working to perfect throughout the summer, but Steichen said Richardson already has a good feel for the risk-reward ratio.
“That’s one of his powers that makes him a dynamic player,” Steichen said of the quarterback’s ability to beat defenses with his legs. “(We’re) obviously being safe. He has a natural feel, too -- watching his college tape – of getting down and being smart. It will be good to see him in live action on Saturday.”
Asked to detail his goals for his professional debut, Richardson focused only on the team.
“Get a victory,” he said. “First NFL experience – just try to get a victory, showcase my talents, my ability and just be a leader and push the team.”