INDIANAPOLIS – It’s unlikely the Indianapolis Colts’ brass has learned anything of significance about Anthony Richardson since the rookie quarterback has been inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the past month-and-a-half.
But Richardson certainly has confirmed several traits that convinced the Colts to select him with the fourth overall pick.
His size (6-foot-4, 232 pounds) and athleticism were apparent on his college game film and in person at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. And Indianapolis’ decision makers became very comfortable with the 21-year-old’s work ethic and leadership potential through multiple pre-draft meetings.
In fact, the latter likely played a bigger role in the decision to hand the keys to the franchise over to the former University of Florida standout. Richardson’s mix of hunger and humility helped sell owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen on the idea he can reach his prodigious ceiling despite a lack of on-field numbers to back up that opinion.
Similarly, it hasn’t taken long for the quarterback’s personality to win over his new teammates.
“I just feel like he’s all in,” veteran right tackle Braden Smith said. “I can see him every day. He’s there early. He’s in his iPad studying the plays. He has great attention to detail. He just comes to work every day.
“I don’t know what I expect from a high first-round pick, but I mean I guess you could think he’d be a guy that’d kind of maybe be a little cocky. But this guy’s the complete opposite of that. Like I said, he’s like kind of a blue-collar guy, I feel like, keeps his head down. He works.”
Everyone agrees there’s plenty of work to do.
Richardson made just 13 starts for the Gators and played just two years at quarterback in high school. He’s still learning details about the position that can swing a career from success to failure at the game’s highest level.
But the upside remains undeniable.
During Wednesday’s practice – the final OTA session open to media before next week’s three-day mandatory mini-camp – Richardson showed off his touch on the deep ball.
Veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman has been on the roster for less than a week and was practicing with the rookie quarterback for just the second time. But, during an early 7-on-7 period, Richardson didn’t hesitate to launch a ball down the sideline more than 60 yards in the air to his newest target.
The pass was perfectly placed over the defense of second-year safety Nick Cross, and Perriman was able to make the catch near the boundary before pulling away for an easy touchdown.
“Obviously, adding Perriman – a speed guy – we just threw a deep ball, a deep corner route right there,” Steichen said. “And (Richardson) threw it. He layered it nice and hit him in stride for a big play. It was really good to see.”
It hasn’t all been highlight-reel throws for Richardson, however.
During the same practice, he finished 3-for-7 in a two-minute drill and had his final attempt nearly intercepted in the end zone by veteran cornerback Tony Brown.
The red zone has been a particularly challenging area for Richardson, as it is for many first-year players.
During the past two practices open to media, he’s thrown four passes into the end zone from inside the 20-yard line.
The first was late to an open receiver and allowed a defender to close and knock the football away. The second was thrown toward the back corner and went out of bounds in a drill designed to mimic the end of the first half. While a touchdown always is the preferred outcome, it was a good decision that allowed the offense to attempt a 36-yard field goal.
The third pass came during this week’s session and skipped across the grass while the quarterback was attempting to thread the needle to a receiver. The final pass was forced and briefly found its way into Brown’s hands, but he couldn’t complete the process for the takeaway.
Each snap is a learning opportunity for a young player whose biggest need at present is more experience.
“One of the biggest transitions for a rookie quarterback is the red zone,” Steichen said. “The windows are so tight. They are pretty tight as it is in the field, but when you get into that red zone, it really condenses. You’ve got that back line. The field condenses. The windows are going to be tighter, and really it’s getting those reps down there, being smart with the football and knowing when to take your shot and knowing when to throw it away.
“It’s been good. He’s done a nice job so far. Obviously, everyone has their ups and downs, but you keep fighting through those things. He’s done well.”
And he’s done plenty to allow the franchise to keep dreaming about who he can become.
“Big body, big arm, big athleticism,” third-year tight end Kylen Granson said. “Excited to see what his ceiling can be.”