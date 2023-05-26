INDIANAPOLIS – Samson Ebukam has spent his six-year career defending the likes of Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in the NFC West.
So rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s ability to stress defenses with his legs as well as his arm is not in any way unfamiliar to the Indianapolis Colts’ newest defensive end.
“I wouldn’t really say that he’s making (my job) difficult, coming from the division that I came from because we had so many running quarterbacks,” Ebukam said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “But it’s good to go up against him every day in practice because he’s just getting us ready. He gives us what the league is turning into – dual-threat quarterbacks. It’s just good to have him back there.”
For all the hype surrounding Richardson’s first month in the NFL, the No. 4 overall draft pick remains very much a work in progress.
His timing and consistency are coming along in the passing game, and teammates and coaches already are raving about the rate at which he’s improving.
But Richardson’s greatest early contributions are likely to come in the running game.
First-year head coach Shane Steichen helped guide Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ rise to superstardom over the past two seasons. So Hurts’ journey might provide some clues as to what to expect from Richardon early in his career.
Hurts started four games in place of an ineffective Carson Wentz as a rookie in 2020, and he still rushed 63 times for 354 yards and three scores. But that season was played under head coach Doug Pederson before former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni took over as head coach and hired Steichen as his offensive coordinator.
In 2021, with Steichen calling the plays from around mid-season on, Hurts had 139 rushes for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last year, with Steichen as the play caller for the full season, Hurts had 165 rushing attempts for 760 yards and 13 scores.
In the meantime, Hurts’ passing efficiency improved each season.
In Year 1, he completed 52% of his attempts for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. In his first season with Steichen, those numbers jumped to 61.3%, 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with four picks.
Last year, as an MVP candidate, Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.
It should be noted, Hurts was a much more accomplished college quarterback than Richardson. He made 56 combined starts at Alabama and Oklahoma and completed 65.1% of his passes while throwing for 80 touchdowns against just 20 interceptions.
Richardson made 13 career starts at Florida and completed 54.7% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 15 picks.
But Richardson’s rare combination of size, speed and athleticism makes it easy to dream of what he can become. That’s why he’s already sharing first-team snaps with veteran Gardner Minshew and turning heads in the locker room.
“Definitely, you can tell he gets it,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. “He comes about his business. He comes in every day ready to work. It’s just exciting watching him out there working, and then you see when he takes off and runs – you can see that juice there. It’s an element we haven’t had – I don’t think we’ve had it since I’ve been here.”
Alie-Cox’s first full season on the roster came in 2018, so he’s been here for the full effect of the recent quarterback carousel. Andrew Luck (2018) and Wentz (2021) had good mobility, but neither player was keeping opposing defensive coordinators up late at night scheming to keep them contained in the running game.
Jacoby Brissett (2019) was a tough and physical runner who excelled on the quarterback sneak, but he wasn’t a threat to create big plays on the ground. Philip Rivers (2020) and Matt Ryan (2022) were veterans near the end of their careers and looked to run only as an absolute last resort.
As Ebukam said, Richardson is expected to help bring the Colts’ offense into the modern age with his dual-threat game.
And that should, eventually, open up the full potential of Steichen’s playbook.
“Honestly, it kind of makes everything possible,” Ebukam said. “Because being a dual-threat like that, a busted play can still be a big play. He just keeps it going. That – I guess DBs could be like exhausted, and somebody’s gonna end up losing contain. And he’s already fast, so once he gets running, he’s gone.
“But I’ve seen his arm, too. He’s got a big arm, so it’s a lot to really prepare for. I feel bad for the other teams for real.”