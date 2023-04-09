INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson was impressive even before the on-field drills began during the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Milling around on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium while the wide receivers his quarterback group was paired with finished their 40-yard dash attempts, Richardson began soft tossing with support staff.
Standing near the 30-yard line, the 20-year-old stood flat-footed and barely flipped his wrist while the ball soared 40 to 50 yards through the air.
Along with his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, it added to super-human feel about Richardson.
He confirmed that image with a record-breaking Combine performance that included a 40-foot-5 vertical leap, a 10-9 broad jump and a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
“I want to be a legend,” Richardson said. “I want to be like Patrick Mahomes. I want to be like Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point.
“And so … I feel like I’m going to be one of the greats in the next few years.”
Plenty have looked at Richardon’s combination of size, speed and strength and come to the same conclusion.
But he’s yet to put it all together on the field in a dominant package.
In his lone year as a starter at Florida, Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed 103 times for 654 yards and nine more scores.
He led the Gators to a 6-6 record before sitting out the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State while preparing for the NFL Draft.
It’s not a resume that screams future superstardom, but his physical gifts can not be ignored.
“Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call prior to the Combine. “We can look at the numbers. It doesn’t look great on paper. You look at the accuracy and this, that and the other – and he has elite, elite arm strength. He’s a rare athlete.
“You don’t see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. He has big-time, big-time ceiling, big-time ability.”
Richardson’s 81-yard touchdown run against the Tigers was the signature play of an uneven 2022 season.
He opened the year looking like a Heisman Trophy contender. In a 29-26 upset of eventual Pac-12 champion Utah, Richardson completed 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards and rushed 11 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
But the next week he was just 14-of-35 and threw two interceptions while being held to 4 yards on six carries in a 26-16 loss against Kentucky.
So it went throughout a roller-coaster season that provided reasons for hope and concern in equal measure.
“Lord knows, man,” Richardson said of unachieved goals at the college level. “SEC championship, national championship, I had high hopes of winning the Heisman last year. So there’s a lot of things I left undone. But I feel like I left my mark on Florida.
“Some people might not say I was a great quarterback at Florida, but, hey, who cares what they say? I feel like I did pretty well there, and I’m just blessed to be here.”
NFL decision makers seem to agree.
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich reportedly has considered selecting Richardson with the No. 1 overall pick, and there could be a bidding war if the quarterback slips to No. 3.
That’s the hope of the Arizona Cardinals, who own the third overall pick and have made it clear they are open for business.
The Indianapolis Colts also have shown plenty of interest in the former Gator. Richardson met with the team during the Combine and had a private workout in Gainesville last week.
With a skill profile similar to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Richardson could be a good fit in new Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen’s scheme. Steichen helped Hurts develop into one of the league’s elite offensive weapons over the past two seasons as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.
Despite questions about his experience and maturity, Richardson’s a good bet to go off the board quickly when the NFL Draft begins April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I know it’s a little bit of a roller coaster,” Jeremiah said of Richardson’s college career. “I know he hasn’t played a ton, but teams are starting to look at some of these quarterbacks as lottery tickets, and this one has the biggest pay out.”
Richardson had to grow up quickly off the field.
While he was a star at Gainesville’s Eastside High School, it was common to see him riding around town on his black mountain bike with little brother Corey Carter sitting on the handlebars.
With his mother working two to three jobs to provide for the family, Richardson became an important care giver for Carter.
“I had to take him to school, I had to take him to get food or I had to get him dressed for school,” Richardson said. “So that’s my brother, but I love him like he’s my son. I’m just glad that he’s a part of my life. I love him, and I just can’t wait for both of us to live out our dreams.”
When that time comes at the end of the month, Richardson plans to seize the opportunity.
He believes he’s the best quarterback prospect in this draft class, and he intends to show it through his actions. The team that takes a risk on him, Richardson believes, will reap a great reward.
“I’m willing to put my body on the line,” he said. “I’m willing to grow in the meeting rooms, in the locker room, as a leader. I’m just willing to do everything in my power to be the best version of myself that I can be for the organization I go to.”