WESTFIELD – Drew Ogletree read the defense and ran to a spot he knew would be open in the end zone.
Then the rookie tight end thought about what quarterback Matt Ryan would need to do to get him the football before positioning himself for a one-handed touchdown catch that was the offensive highlight of Thursday’s Indianapolis Colts training camp practice at Grand Park.
“I kind of saw the linebackers split, and once I saw that, I knew I was going to get the ball,” Ogletree said. “I knew Matt was going to put it up high. I didn’t know what side he was going to throw it on. I just threw my hand up and made a play.”
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound native of Dayton, Ohio, is an unconventional rookie. He stayed in college for six years at two smaller schools in his home state, playing three years at NCAA Division II Findlay before sitting out a transfer season in 2019 and finishing his career with two years in the Football Championship Subdivision at Youngstown State.
During that time, he played in 44 games with 22 starts and caught 94 passes for 1,176 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only his final season was spent at tight end, however, with the majority of his career being played as a wide receiver.
Players with that kind of background can struggle with their early transition to the NFL. But the 24-year-old Ogletree is mature, intelligent and driven.
The father of a 7-year-old boy, Ogletree is playing for far more than fame and adulation. And he’s been the breakout star of the first week of camp.
“It’s only my second year playing tight end, so making the transition is very key, so I stay mentally very key,” Ogletree said. “Staying in the film room, learning from the vets, especially from Mo (Alie-Cox) – he’s going on his fifth or sixth year now. I am grateful I have a veteran like that and also to have a fellow rookie (third-round pick Jelani Woods) that was drafted with me, so nice competition.
“We’re roommates. I consider him my best friend on the team. Every time we go get lunch or every time we come back to the hotel, we’re always just chilling and talking it up.”
Woods has the more impressive pedigree.
He played in 34 games as an in-line blocker at Oklahoma State before transferring to Virginia for his final college season and breaking out with 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.
But Ogletree has been quicker in picking up the pro game so far.
Both men acknowledge the value of their competition, but their instant friendship makes the rivalry even more beneficial.
“Honestly, that’s my brother,” Woods said of Ogletree. “As soon as we came in, we clicked since Day 1. It was like a brother I’d never had, even though I’ve got two little brothers. … He’s just like my brother away from home, but we make each other better – which makes it even better.
“(If) I see him do a good route, I know I’ve got to out-do him. Now he out-do me, I’ve gotta out-do him again. Even in the weight room, studying – we study the playbook together. We do everything together.”
Alie-Cox is the clear No. 1 on the depth chart, and second-year tight end Kylen Granson has a hold on the No. 2 role. But Alie-Cox tweaked his knee during the first practice in full pads Tuesday, and Ogletree has seen some reps with the first team while the starter is resting.
It’s a valuable experience the rookie has made the most of, and it’s allowed him to open more than a few eyes.
“It’s just kind of the rotation, but he is moving up,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “I mean, you can see he’s making play after play.”
All of it sometimes seems like a dream to Ogletree.
On Thursday, he received a video of his son playing the latest Madden video game with his character for the first time.
“He showed me he already bumped my stats all up to 99,” Ogletree said with a laugh. “So I’m the biggest and the fastest, so I can’t complain.”
Meanwhile, Ogletree is catching passes from two of his own Madden heroes every day.
The opportunity to learn from Ryan and backup quarterback Nick Foles is invaluable.
And occasionally a bit unreal.
“I think they both should be in the Hall of Fame – what Nick did over in Philly in the Super Bowl, just watching that is crazy,” Ogletree said. “I remember him and Matt coming up to me -- we’re eating breakfast together – and me just thinking, ‘I used to play with you guys on Madden. I still play with you guys on Madden.’
“It’s so surreal. I still don’t even know how to explain it.”
For now, at least, he’s letting his play do the talking.
One highlight-reel touchdown grab at a time.