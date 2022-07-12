INDIANAPOLIS – The tight end position will have a significantly new look for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.
Franchise stalwart Jack Doyle retired after nine seasons in which he made 84 starts with 295 catches for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns. And the group competing to replace him includes a pair of rookies.
The tight ends have carried a lot of responsibility in head coach Frank Reich’s offense for the past four years, and new quarterback Matt Ryan has enjoyed plenty of success using the middle of the field throughout his celebrated career.
Here’s a look at how the important position shapes up heading into training camp:
THE STARTER
Perennial breakout candidate Mo Alie-Cox understands the burden placed on his shoulders.
Doyle’s impact went far beyond his numbers. He was a crucial element of the Colts’ blocking scheme, and he was an integral veteran voice in an increasingly younger locker room.
The 29-year-old Alie-Cox signed a three-year, $17.55 million contract to return to Indianapolis this offseason, and he knows leadership will be a part of his job description.
“I still have my regular (role), my blocking and some of the things I did in the passing game,” Alie-Cox said in June. “But (I’m) taking on some of the routes that (Doyle) also had and everything like that and also being a leader in the room, going first in every drill, setting the example and just showing the young guys what it is.”
Playing alongside veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, Alie-Cox set career highs with 31 catches and 394 yards in 2020. Those numbers slipped to 24 and 316, respectively, last season. But he did catch a career-high four touchdown passes from former quarterback Carson Wentz.
The No. 1 tight end role will be a big step up for Alie-Cox. He’s made just 16 starts over his four seasons on the active roster, and he’s accumulated 70 catches for 936 yards and eight scores.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, the former VCU basketball star makes an inviting target for Ryan. But Alie-Cox already has gotten a taste of the quarterback’s exacting standards and the attention to detail required to play with him.
“He’s checking a lot of plays (at the line of scrimmage), and a lot of plays are getting checked off the coverages because we have an advantageous look,” Alie-Cox said of the team’s limited work together in the spring. “So that’s just one thing I’ve learned. With Matt, that ball is out. You come out your break, you gotta be ready because it’s not this slow, turn your head (situation). Turn your head, the ball’s going to be on you. But it’s going to be on point, too.
“Just always being ready for whatever he asks us to do because he’s asking us to do a lot, and we’re all smart guys in that room. So I think we can handle it.”
The Colts are counting on it.
THE DEPTH
In just his second season, Kylen Granson trails only Alie-Cox for NFL tenure among the tight ends.
The 24-year-old had a rocky rookie campaign, catching just 11 passes for 106 yards without a touchdown while appearing in all 17 games.
He’ll have competition this year in the form of rookies Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree.
A third-round pick out of Virginia, the 6-7, 253-pound Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns during a breakout senior season. Woods spent the first three years of his career as an in-line tight end at Oklahoma State before getting to display his receiving skills with the Cavaliers.
Ogletree also has plenty of upside after transferring from Div. II Findlay to Youngstown State and converting from wide receiver to tight end. At 6-5 and 260 pounds, he’s another versatile player with good size in the position room.
“We can impose our will — run game, pass game, just do what you do,” Alie-Cox said of the tight end group. “Working with Matt these last couple weeks, you can see he really likes the tight ends, and the coaches were making an effort to get us involved.”
ON THE BUBBLE
Michael Jacobson is another big – 6-7, 244 pounds – target who was signed to the practice squad in October. An undrafted rookie out of Iowa State, Jacobson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks and began the 2021 regular season on their practice squad.
Nikola Kalinic signed a reserve/futures contract in January after playing in 30 games over two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League. The 25-year-old played collegiately at York University in Ontario, recording 38 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns.