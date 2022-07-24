INDIANAPOLIS – Nick Cross is seen by many as the future of the Indianapolis Colts’ safety position.
The rookie third-round pick is going to get plenty of opportunity to earn that label early in training camp.
With the offseason retirement of Khari Willis and the news Sunday veteran Rodney McLeod will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cross should be in the mix for No. 1 snaps during the early days of practice.
The 6-foot, 212-pound former Maryland star’s mix of athleticism and aggression should make him a good fit in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme. In three years with the Terrapins, Cross racked up 134 tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
“Of course I knew that I had pretty good athletic ability from the jump,” Cross said in May. “But combine that with mental aptitude and being able to master the technique, you can go out there and play free, play with confidence because you know what you’re doing and you know how to do it.”
Cross’ development will be one of the storylines to watch this summer at Grand Park. Here’s a look at how the safety position shakes out with veterans reporting for training camp Tuesday:
THE STARTERS
The Colts are banking a lot on Julian Blackmon, who appears to be recovering well from a torn Achilles’ tendon.
A third-round pick out of Utah in 2020, the 23-year-old’s second NFL season was cut short after just six games when he suffered the Achilles’ injury at the end of a mid-week practice.
He was back on the field during mandatory mini-camp in June and will start training camp on the active roster. The quick return did not come as a surprise to Blackmon.
“No. I think I proved that coming in as a rookie in terms of being really good at rehabbing, making sure that I’m listening to the trainers, staying mentally in it,” he said. “That was the biggest thing for me. That’s catapulted me in a way to rehab properly and effectively.”
Blackmon tore his ACL during the Pac-12 Championship Game three months before he was drafted. He was back on the field during training camp and wound up making 14 starts with 42 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups as a rookie.
Indianapolis will look to Blackmon for leadership on and off the field. With Willis’ retirement, he’s the longest tenured safety on the roster, and he’s excited to play in the same system made famous by the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary.
“It’s just whatever they want me to do, to be honest,” Blackmon said of his role in the new scheme. “I wouldn’t say that it necessarily changes. They still want me to do what I’m good at – being a ballhawk, eraser, making everybody right pretty much.”
No details were immediately available on McLeod’s injury.
The 32-year-old has 123 career starts over 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles and was a part of Philly’s Super Bowl championship team in 2017.
He quickly engaged with his teammates this spring and will provide a veteran voice in a young position room.
When he’s healthy, McLeod figures to get the first crack starting alongside Blackmon, and he likes what he’s seen so far from his new home.
“The past month has been great,” McLeod said in May. “I’ve just been able to build relationships, build trust with a lot of my teammates. That’s the great part about OTAs, I would say, right? It gives us time to really lock in and build that chemistry.
“And we’re all learning a new defense. So off to a great start, to be honest, very competitive team.”
With McLeod on the sideline, Cross will get a bit of a head start on that competition.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard traded up to select the 20-year-old with the 96th overall pick, and there are high expectations for him within the building.
“I don’t think it will take as much time,” former Indianapolis area scout Mike Derice said of Cross’ development in April. “I mean, he’s a really good football player. I was shocked that he was still there (late in the third round).”
THE DEPTH
Armani Watts provides a bit of insurance further down the depth chart.
In four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 26-year-old proved himself as a special-teams standout. He’s played at least 52% of his team’s special teams snaps since entering the league and has 58 career tackles with one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
With just one start in 53 career games, Watts is likely to fill a similar role played by George Odum over the past four years. Odum signed as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.
The final safety listed on the roster is Trevor Denbow, an undrafted rookie out of SMU. At 5-10 and 208 pounds, Denbow made 42 career starts for the Mustangs with 181 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick.