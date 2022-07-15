INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Kelly suddenly finds himself as the longest tenured member of the Indianapolis Colts.
The 29-year-old center has long been a team leader and is Indianapolis’ union representative. But his new status as the franchise’s elder statesman has led to some offseason reflection.
“We’ve all got a very short window of time in this league,” Kelly said in April. “And I think that that is another conclusion that we’ve kind of all drawn, too, is we’re really at the prime of our careers. You look around and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) really had a big draft class for two or three years, and heck everybody that I knew my first years in the league was gone.
“So there wasn’t many of us pre-Ballard guys before, and so there sure as heck aren’t many now. But I think you look at those (Ballard) guys, those guys are starting to get three, four or five years in the league, and that’s really the prime of when we can start making something special happen.
“So I think that that’s obviously a big excitement going around this building right now is that there’s a time crunch for everything, everybody. There’s a window of time be successful and to have a great team, and certainly the time is now.”
Kelly will be a major contributor as the anchor of the offensive line, but there are some questions about the depth behind him.
Here’s a look at how the center position stacks up as training camp nears:
THE STARTER
Like offensive linemates Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, Kelly battled through injuries from early in training camp last year. But he stayed relatively healthy through the regular season -- tragically missing three games while grieving the loss of his unborn child -- and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl berth.
Despite not being able to snap to the same quarterback in consecutive seasons throughout his six-year career, Kelly has established himself as one of the league’s best centers. He brought a professionalism and toughness to the team immediately as a rookie, and he, Nelson and Smith have transformed the offensive line from a liability into a strength.
There’s a collective sense the unit didn’t perform up to its standards in 2021, and that’s something a healthy line hopes to correct this fall. In doing so, it could also set the tone for the team as a whole.
Nobody needs to be reminded of how last season ended. The devastating Week 18 loss at Jacksonville knocked the Colts out of the playoffs and set off a chain reaction that led to massive roster reshuffling.
In addition to working with new quarterback Matt Ryan, Kelly will welcome a pair of new starters to the offensive line. That can be jarring after years with the same core playing together up front, but it’s an inevitable part of the business.
“You know as soon as the season’s over you’ve got 20, 30 guys who will never be here again,” Kelly said. “And then (if you) re-sign, your team looks a hell of a lot different. So I think that there’s – as much pain as there was after the way we started the last season and finished it – I think that with some of the signings that we’ve got, I think that that also turns into a lot of motivation for this year, a lot of excitement. Yeah, just fired up to get 2022 under way.”
THE DEPTH
Danny Pinter, the projected starter at right guard, likely will also continue to serve as the backup center. He took snaps at that position throughout the preseason, and the Colts are very comfortable with the former Ball State star in that role.
If Pinter is pressed into duty at center, the loser of the left tackle competition between Matt Pryor and rookie Bernhard Raimann could replace him at right guard.
Will Fries also figures into the mix on the interior. The Penn State product could fill a role similar to Pinter’s a year ago and be prepared to sub in at center or either guard position if needed.
The only center listed on the roster other than Kelly is undrafted rookie Wesley French. The 6-foot-4, 307-pounder made 23 starts at Western Michigan split between left tackle (13), center (six) and nose guard (four). French compiled 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks before switching to offense.